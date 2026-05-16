Drug Sleuths Seize Captagon Worth ₹182 Crore Headed To West Asia, First-Ever Capture Says Amit Shah
According to Union Home Minister's statement, the drug traffickers were using Indian territory as the transit route, but Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) timely identified and traced the location of the criminal activity. Commending NCB's vigilance, Amit Shah's in a post on X stated,“Modi govt is resolved for a 'Drug-Free India'. Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called“Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore.”
He added,“The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB.”
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