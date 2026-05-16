Drug Sleuths Seize Captagon Worth ₹182 Crore Headed To West Asia, First-Ever Capture Says Amit Shah

MENAFN - Live Mint) As a part of Operation RAGEPILL, government recently busted a drug trafficking racket and seized Jihadi Drug 'Captagon' worth ₹182 crore. This marks the first ever confiscation of Captagon, an illicitly produced drug fenethylline family, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The seized item is worth nearly 182 crore. A foreign national has been arrested in the case who was a part of the drug consignment bound for West Asia.

According to Union Home Minister's statement, the drug traffickers were using Indian territory as the transit route, but Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) timely identified and traced the location of the criminal activity. Commending NCB's vigilance, Amit Shah's in a post on X stated,“Modi govt is resolved for a 'Drug-Free India'. Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called“Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore.”

He added,“The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB.”

More details awaited....