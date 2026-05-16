Youths Should Be Assured Of Fair Examinations: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj On NEET Aspirant's Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Saturday urged the BJP-led Central government to assure youths across the nation that instances of paper leak won't be repeated in the future.

His reaction came after a 20-year-old female student allegedly committed suicide at her residence in north Delhi's Azadpur area, within days of her appearing in the now rescheduled NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has ordered re-examination of the national-level medical entrance examination on June 21, following alleged paper leak.

AAP leader Bharadwaj visited the family members of the victim.

Speaking to IANS, he said: This incident is tragic. The girl was preparing to get admission in a good medical college and had appeared for NEET repeatedly."

"Last time, she missed admission by just four marks. This time, after appearing for the exam, she realised that the paper had been leaked. She was in shock and hanged herself," he added.

Bharadwaj highlighted that multiple reports are coming in from many places of NEET aspirants committing suicide.

He said: "We want the government to come forward openly and assure the youth that such loot will be stopped. Papers will never be leaked again. Catch the real culprits."

According to the AAP leader, the authorities claiming to have arrested the "mastermind" in the case is a "lie".

"Please don't spread lies. You are unable to solve a rape case within five days," he alleged.

He further said, "Even after two months, no report has been provided about the fire that had broken out in the Palam area. So please don't spread lies and speak the truth."

Meanwhile, the family of 20-year-old Anshika Pandey, who did not leave behind a suicide note, is being questioned by police as they took the body on Thursday from their home in Lal Bagh area near Azadpur to a crematorium in Keval Park without reporting the incident to law enforcers, said an official.

Another NEET aspirant, Ritik Mishra, also allegedly died by suicide on Thursday at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Local authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.