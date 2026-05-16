Russia-Islamic World Summit Kicks Off In Kazan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 17th International Economic Forum“Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum” has commenced in the capital of Tatarstan, drawing record international participation and highlighting Russia's growing engagement with the Islamic world.

Organisers said this year's edition is the largest in the forum's history, with representatives from more than 100 countries taking part.

Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina told reporters that delegates from 103 countries are participating, marking an all-time high for the forum.

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Taliya Minullina addresses the media at the Tatarstan government headquarters in Kazan, Russia.

“We have 103 countries registered. This is a record for us; we've never had such representation,” Minullina said during a briefing at the Tatarstan government headquarters.

She noted that the forum's business programme features 149 events, including sessions, roundtables, and exhibitions covering sectors such as Islamic finance, international trade, the halal industry, construction, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, culture, education, and media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also welcomed participants in a message published on the forum's official website, reaffirming Russia's commitment to strengthening ties with Islamic nations.

“Representatives of various religions and peoples have lived in our country for centuries, each preserving its uniqueness and identity. It is symbolic that the forum is being held in the Republic of Tatarstan - a dynamically developing Russian region where traditions of interethnic harmony are carefully preserved,” Putin said in his address.

The forum attracted more than 22,000 participants from 96 countries and 82 Russian regions last year.

Held from May 12 to 17, the forum serves as a platform to enhance trade, economic, scientific, technical, social, and cultural cooperation between Russia and member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.