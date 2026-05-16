Artillery Fire In Baghdad Celebrating New Government

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Baghdad, Iraq: Loud bangs heard on Saturday in the centre of Baghdad were artillery being fired to celebrate the formation of the new government.

The three blasts, heard by an AFP reporter, marked the establishment of a government under newly selected Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Following the first bangs, a security spokesperson warned that there would be more artillery fire to celebrate Zaidi's assumption of office.

Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday led by Zaidi, who took office after months of deadlock and mounting US pressure.

Zaidi's government should include 23 ministers, but its line-up remains incomplete as key political parties continue to negotiate several portfolios.