Son Heung-Min To Lead Republic Of Korea Squad At His Fourth World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul, Republic of Korea: Son Heung-min was named in the Republic of Korea's squad for his fourth World Cup on Saturday.

Captain Son will turn 34 in July and he is now playing for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, having left Tottenham Hotspur and the English Premier League a year ago.

He heads an experienced Korean squad that also features Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Republic of Korea have been drawn in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa.

They will play all their first-round games in Mexico and take on the Czechs in their opener on June 11.

Besiktas striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was also included in coach Hong Myung-bo's 26-man squad, along with Celtic's Yang Hyun-jin and Birmingham's Paik Seung-ho.

German-born Jens Castrop of Borussia Moenchengladbach also made the cut.

Republic of Korea World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo/JPN), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk)

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan (Daejeon), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich/GER), Kim Tae-hyon (Kashima Antlers/JPN), Park Jin-seob (Zhejiang/CHN), Seol Young-woo (Red Star Belgrade/SER), Jens Castrop (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Lee Ki-hyuk (Gangwon), Lee Tae-seok (Austria Wien/AUT), Lee Han-beom (Midtjylland/DEN), Cho Yu-min (Sharjah/UAE)

Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk), Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City/ENG), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham/ENG), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic/SCO), Eom Ji-sung (Swansea/WAL), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz/GER), Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord/NED), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (LAFC/USA), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Besitkas/TUR), Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland/DEN)