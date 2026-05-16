Delhi: Burglary Gang Busted, Two Arrested In Hari Nagar Theft Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Police's West District Special Staff has busted a gang of alleged burglars involved in a major house break-in case in the Hari Nagar area of the national capital by arresting two accused.

The police also recovered cash, electronic items, and the vehicle used in the crime

According to an official press release issued by the West District Police on Saturday, the accused were identified as Sehjad, aged 32 years, a resident of Welcome, Delhi, and Salman, aged 34 years, a resident of Shahdara, Delhi.

The press release stated,“Two desperate burglars arrested by Special Staff, West District,” adding that an“Ascent car used in the commission of offence” had also been recovered. Police further recovered“burgled cash amounting to Rs 29,400/-, laptop and mobile phone” along with“clothes worn by the accused at the time of commission of offence.”

According to police, the burglary took place in the early hours of May 9, when a gang allegedly broke into the residence of an elderly couple in Ajay Enclave, Hari Nagar, and stole cash worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh, a laptop, a mobile phone, and important documents.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, a dedicated investigation team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Rajesh Maurya, In-Charge of Special Staff, West District, under the supervision of ACP Operations Vijay Singh and overall supervision of DCP West District Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

The police said the team carried out extensive CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, which revealed that the accused had used an Ascent car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number to reach and flee the crime scene.

The press release noted,“The team worked relentlessly and conducted extensive analysis of CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas.” Investigators later traced the vehicle through multiple ownership transfers and conducted raids at several locations across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Trans-Yamuna areas.

Following sustained efforts, police apprehended the two accused and recovered the stolen items. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed the names of their associates, identified as Kamal and Intazar Ahmad, who are currently absconding. Raids are underway to arrest them.

Police further stated that the gang was also involved in a vehicle theft case registered at Police Station Sarai Rohilla on May 8. One of the arrested accused, Sehjad, was previously found to be involved in six cases related to burglary and theft.

“The successful detection of the case reflects the professionalism, dedication and relentless efforts of Special Staff, West District in curbing organised property crimes and ensuring safety and security of citizens,” the press release added.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.