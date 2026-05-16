'No One Works Harder Than Akash Singh': Justin Langer After LSG's Big Win Over CSK

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 16 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer praised left-arm pacer Akash Singh for his hard work and professionalism after the team's convincing seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026.

Akash played a key role in the victory with figures of 3-26, removing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel to put CSK under pressure early in the innings.

Speaking after the match, Langer said Akash fully deserved his success because of the effort he put into improving his game.

“The thing about Akash Singh, no one works harder on their game. He is literally the most professional player you'll ever see. When you see someone like him get the opportunity, you're so happy for him because he's worked so hard. You love seeing players get the rewards for their hard work,” Langer said in a video released by IPL on X.

Langer also praised the opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who put together a match-winning 135-run stand while chasing 188.

Marsh smashed 90 off 38 balls while Inglis made 36 as LSG chased down the target in just 16.4 overs.

The LSG coach revealed that the team had made changes in the batting order after struggling earlier in the season.

“Five games ago, our batting wasn't working. Mitch had been playing well. Aiden Markram selflessly moved down to number four, even though his numbers as an opener for South Africa and for us last year were elite, but we felt we needed a bit more energy at the top of the order and that they would complement each other,” he said.

“They are good mates, they play for Australia, and both come from Western Australia. Josh played well in the last game, and Mitch played brilliantly today. Those partnerships were outstanding,” he added.

Langer also called the IPL the toughest domestic T20 tournament in the world and stressed that every game carries pressure and importance.

“The IPL is such a competitive competition. It's the best domestic league in the world,” he said.

“Every single game is important, for the players, the team, the owners, and the families, whether it's the first game or the last game of the season.”

Langer added that facing CSK twice in a short span helped LSG prepare better for the contest.

“I think it was nice to play CSK twice in a few games, so we were very well prepared for them. It was nice to get the result,” he said.