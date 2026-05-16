'Action Will Be Taken Against Everyone': Dilip Ghosh As FIR Filed Against Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Reacting to the FIR lodged against Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Abhishek Banerjee, over alleged aggressive remarks while campaigning, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that all those who indulged in misconduct should be afraid now, as strict action will be taken against them.

Speaking to IANS Ghosh said,“All those who committed atrocities and indulged in misconduct, and those who abused others - including Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, and their leaders - should now be afraid. Earlier, people did not file complaints, and even the police did not act on them. Now the police are ready, the public is ready, and justice must be delivered. Action will be taken against everyone.”

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also reacted strongly, stating,“The kind of language Abhishek Banerjee used is something that has no place in a democracy. It wasn't the language of a leader, but rather that of a goon, that's why FIR has been lodged and action will be taken.”

In West Bengal, an FIR has been registered against Abhishek Banerjee in connection with alleged provocative remarks made while campaigning for the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly polls.

The complainant has alleged that certain remarks, including comments directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were circulated widely on social media platforms, including on the MP's official Facebook page.

The FIR has intensified political tensions in the state, with both the Trinamool and the BJP exchanging sharp accusations over campaign rhetoric and alleged inflammatory statements made during the election period.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the West Bengal government has suspended three senior IPS officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, in connection with alleged lapses in the investigation of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that serious procedural irregularities were found in the handling of the case.