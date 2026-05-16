Why Mahesh Babu Rejected Bollywood Offers? Here's His SHOCKING Statement

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu is a huge name, but he has never stepped into Bollywood. Ever wondered why? We break down the real reasons, including a surprising comment from a fellow actor.

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. He started his career with the tags“Milk Boy” and“Prince” but slowly grew into a massive superstar. Even at 50, he continues to enjoy a huge fan following, especially among young audiences. His charm and screen presence remain strong across generations.

Mahesh Babu's father, legendary actor Superstar Krishna was known for his extreme dedication to cinema, even working on multiple films in a single year. However, Mahesh chose a different path. He prefers doing just one film at a time and focuses fully on each project. He also prioritizes family time when he is not shooting.

Over the years, Mahesh Babu has received several Bollywood offers, but he never made the move. Actor Rahul Dev once commented that language could be one reason behind his decision. Mahesh himself has also stated in interviews that he is comfortable in Telugu cinema and does not feel the need to shift to Bollywood.

At the Major trailer launch, Mahesh Babu said he had received several offers from Bollywood, but he feels the industry may not match his expectations. He added that he is very happy with his stardom in Telugu cinema and prefers to stay rooted there, aiming for global recognition through his own industry rather than switching languages or markets. He reportedly remarked that Bollywood“may not be able to afford” his level of commitment and value.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is working with director S.S. Rajamouli on a massive film reportedly titled Varanasi. The project is expected to be made on a huge budget of around ₹1500 crore and will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027, and has already created massive excitement.