Trinamool Cries Political Vendetta Against Abhishek Banerjee After Bidhannagar Police Registers FIR Against Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged political vendetta against party General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, by the ruling BJP over an FIR reportedly registered against him for allegedly inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, before the recently-concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal.

On Friday, the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station filed this FIR against the Diamond Harbour MP based on the complaint of a person named Rajiv Sarkar, against whom there are allegations of involvement in women trafficking. Sarkar, however, has denied the allegations.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty told IANS that the law must be the same for everyone.

"I do not know the exact nature of the complaint. But as far as I know Abhishek Banerjee has been accused of inciting violence. I find it completely atrocious. We do not see any complaint lodged against the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah when he incited violence during his pre-poll campaigns when he threatened Trinamool Congress workers and said they would be 'hanged upside down after election results' were declared. We don't see any suo motu action by the police on this issue," said Chakraborty.

The Trinamool leader further said that such vindictive action was expected after the BJP came to power in West Bengal after the Assembly polls

"It was expected that the BJP would engage in political vendetta against our leaders after forming the government. It was just a matter of time. But the law should be the same for everyone. It cannot be used to favour only the BJP," said Chakraborty.

According to the police, a person named Rajiv Sarkar filed a complaint with the Baguiati police station on May 5. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been filed by Bidhannagar Police under a total of six sections. In this context, the complainant told media persons that the language in which Abhishek Banerjee campaigned could have created anarchy if the Trinamool Congress had returned to power.

“In that case, there could have been attacks on the common people," he said while claiming that his complaint was not politically motivated in any way.

Incidentally, Rajiv Sarkar is a social activist and earlier, he had complained about the bars in Baguiati area and the dancing and singing there.

At the same time, there are also allegations of women trafficking against Rajiv Sarkar. However, he claims that those allegations were politically motivated and if one fights for social change, one has to deal with such allegations.