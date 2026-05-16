Tiger Tooth Case Tightens Noose Around Malayalam Rapper Vedan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (IANS) The legal troubles confronting Malayalam rapper and lyricist Vedan have deepened after forensic examination confirmed that the tooth he wore as a pendant was indeed a genuine tiger tooth, dealing a major blow to the artiste who has often courted both popularity and controversy in Kerala's cultural space.

The confirmation came from a laboratory in Kolkata, where the sample seized from Vedan was subjected to scientific examination.

With the findings now establishing that the ornament was made from an actual tiger tooth, the Forest Department is preparing to file a charge sheet against the rapper, whose real name is Hiran Das Murali.

Officials are expected to invoke provisions related to illegal possession of wildlife articles, offences that can attract imprisonment of up to three years.

Investigators say Vedan admitted during questioning that the tiger tooth had been sourced from Thailand and brought into the country from abroad.

The revelation has added an international dimension to the case and is likely to intensify scrutiny over possible wildlife trafficking links.

The rapper is simultaneously facing a narcotics-related investigation as well.

During a raid at his apartment in Tripunithura, officials reportedly seized around six grams of ganja from a table inside the flat.

Investigators also recovered nearly Rs 9.5 lakh in cash and confiscated multiple mobile phones for detailed examination.

According to officials, Vedan and members of his music group admitted to consuming narcotic substances.

The developments come at a time when Vedan had been enjoying considerable public attention, especially following his recent marriage and rising popularity among Kerala's youth through politically charged rap music and stage performances.

His proximity to sections of the cultural establishment and the perceived soft corner shown towards him by the Pinarayi Vijayan government had frequently triggered criticism from a few quarters.

Now, with both wildlife and narcotics cases closing in, the rapper finds himself at the centre of a serious legal and political controversy.

The confirmation that the pendant was made from a real tiger tooth could prove to be the turning point in a case that has rapidly snowballed from a celebrity controversy into a high-profile criminal investigation.