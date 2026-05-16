Adnan Sami Breaks Silence On Massive Personal Transformation New Song 'Lipstick Laga Le'

Adnan Sami finally opens up about his incredible personal transformation and teases his latest track 'Lipstick Laga Le' (Lipstick Laga Ke Nazar Utar Le). From his stunning new look to breaking stigmas around lipstick in a fun, cultural way, this is the comeback everyone's talking about! In this video: 0:00 - Adnan Sami's Stunning Transformation 1:00 - Lipstick Laga Le Sneak Peek 2:00 - Adnan Sami's Comeback & Message

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