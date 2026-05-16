Emirati Jiu-Jitsu Coach Trains 80 Athletes, Claims 35 Medals In First Year

Ahmed Omar did not leave the world of combat sports when his competitive career ended - he built something new within it.

The Emirati black-belt Jiu-Jitsu coach founded PTF Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi in 2025, and in its first year of operation, the academy trained over 80 male and female athletes of all ages, claimed more than 35 medals across local and regional championships, and received official accreditations from major international sports federations.

"We wanted to build a truly professional system that produces fighters capable of succeeding inside the ring and beyond it not just open another training gym," Omar said.

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Omar brings more than 12 years of competitive and coaching experience to the role - a background he says shaped his vision of what a professional academy should look like.

PTF is managed entirely by Emirati staff, from administration to the training floor, a model Omar describes as a practical expression of his belief that real investment in sport begins with people, not facilities.

"True professionalism begins with management before it shows in the ring," he said. "We operate according to a long-term strategy selecting tournaments, monitoring each athlete's performance, analysing results, and continuously developing our training programmes."

The coaching staff are former competitive athletes who have themselves stood on podiums, giving them the ability to pass on real field experience rather than theory alone.

"A coach at PTF is not merely a conveyor of information, but a role model in discipline, sportsmanship, and managing competition under pressure," Omar said.

Omar attributed the academy's medal haul to a structured training methodology built around individual performance analysis, careful tournament selection, and consistent athlete monitoring.

"These results were not accidental, they were the fruit of a professional system based on planning, follow-up, and performance analysis, not just attendance or participation," he said.

The federation accreditations open clear competitive pathways for athletes and strengthen the academy's credibility both locally and regionally.

Omar designed the academy's programmes to develop athletes across three dimensions - physical, mental, and behavioural - arguing that medals are a natural outcome of character development, not an end in themselves.

"Performance does not only appear in competition, but in daily life commitment, self-respect, and taking responsibility," he said. "Our programmes are built on these principles because true championship begins from within."

Athletes who have passed through the academy have not only sharpened their competitive skills but gained the tools to face life's challenges with confidence and discipline.

Omar said the next phase will focus on expanding the academy's talent base and attracting new athletes of all ages and levels, while maintaining the professional standards that delivered results in its first full year.

"At PTF, we build disciplined personalities capable of succeeding in every area of life," he said. "That is what makes this project different."

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