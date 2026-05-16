The Pink Picnic Returns To Peel Park As Salford Pride Celebrates 15 Years Of Pride In Salford

MENAFN - Pressat) With a headline line-up including Boney M, Kyran Thrax, Paige Three, The Cheeky Girls, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and Baby D

Salford is set to burst into colour once again as The Pink Picnic 2026 returns to Peel Park on Saturday 13 June, marking 15 years of Salford Pride's flagship LGBTQ+ celebration as part of the city's wider Salford 100 Centenary year.

One of Greater Manchester's most loved grassroots Pride events, The Pink Picnic welcomes thousands each year for a day of community, visibility and joy - and 2026 is set to be bigger than ever, with major live acts, multiple stages and a full programme for families, friends and allies.

Salford Pride is delighted to announce the return of The Pink Picnic - Salford's much-loved LGBTQ+ community event - bringing people together for a day of connection, celebration, and Pride.

This year's event will also mark a major milestone, as Salford Pride celebrates 15 years of Pride in Salford.

Salford Pride can also reveal a huge headline line-up for 2026, featuring Boney M, Kyran Thrax, Paige Three, The Cheeky Girls, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and Baby D.

Founded in 2011 and run entirely by volunteers, Salford Pride exists to build an inclusive, equal community where LGBTQ+ people can thrive and live authentically. The Pink Picnic is at the heart of that mission: a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ people, allies, families, and friends to come together, feel seen, and enjoy a brilliant day out.

Reece Holmes, Committee Lead for Salford Pride, said:

“In the times we're living through, Pride isn't optional - it's essential. It's visibility, it's solidarity, and it's a reminder that our community still deserves to be seen, celebrated, and protected.

“The Pink Picnic is built entirely by volunteers who give their time, energy and hearts to make this happen for Salford - with no financial beneficiaries. We do it because we believe in it, but we can't do it alone.

“If people want this event to continue, grow, and stay accessible, we need support now. Ticket sales directly decide what we can deliver and right now we need people to step up. Don't leave it too late. Buy a ticket, turn up, and stand with us.”

Alongside the main stage entertainment, the event will feature a packed programme designed to bring the park to life, with community stalls and plenty of opportunities to connect with local LGBTQ+ organisations and supporters. Salford Pride is also encouraging local businesses and partners to get involved and show visible support for LGBTQ+ communities across Salford and beyond.

Salford 100 Wagon Stage

As part of Salford's official Salford 100 city centenary celebrations, The Pink Picnic will also feature the Wagon Stage - a roaming platform from the Salford 100 cultural programme spotlighting local talent, grassroots performers, DJs and spoken word artists.

More information:

Salford Pride is proudly sponsored by AutoTrader, Kellogg's, Salford CVS, Salford Council, Adoption Counts, and Salix Homes.

Their support helps cover essential event costs including staging, infrastructure, accessibility, safety and community programming - helping keep The Pink Picnic accessible and rooted in the community.

As a registered charity since 2020, Salford Pride delivers The Pink Picnic alongside other year-round community projects, working to increase equality, visibility, and belonging for LGBTQ+ people.

Tickets and information

Tickets and the latest event updates are available online: