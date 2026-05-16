Amazon Now Takes On Blinkit, Zepto With Massive 50% Cashback Offer On Orders Above ₹200

Amazon is going all in on its grocery delivery app, Amazon Now, with a new offer: get ₹100 cash back as Amazon Pay points when you order groceries worth just ₹200. The deal is clearly aimed at taking on quick commerce rivals like Blinkit and Zepto. Amazon confronts challenges when it enters the market since it hasn't been able to board India's fast commerce train thus far. Both market share and mindshare have been gained by the other applications. Zepto and Blinkit are verbs. However, the digital behemoth is now taking significant steps to use its advantages.

On April 30, the CEO of Amazon discussed the company's financial performance during the same quarterly conference call. He also emphasised how quickly Amazon was advancing Now in India.“Amazon Now, which offers delivery in 30 minutes or less on thousands of items, started last year in India, where orders are increasing 25 per cent month over month, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency once they start using it,” Andy had said.

The speed at which the corporation is growing its network of dark stores-locations that enable speedy deliveries-is another indication of the drive. Despite its December 2024 launch, Amazon Now didn't start showing up in users' Amazon apps until the summer of 2026. This is because there appear to be enough dark retailers on Amazon at last.

According to reports, it now has between 750 and 800 dark shops, as opposed to Blinkit's 2200. Amazon is sure that it can provide full-fledged service at least in key cities and locations, even though the number is still over one-third of what the market leader has.

Why Cashback Will Work For Amazon Now?

Cashbacks are more often than not proven to be advantageous to companies when combined with a top-class product and experience. They are also the primary way for late-movers to get customers. In a sense, they tell customers that the business is now participating in the game and encourage them to visit and try out the service. The customers' experience will determine whether or not they stay after receiving the cashback. Once more, the best illustration of this comes from the digital payments industry, where Amazon Pay has amassed a comparatively tiny but devoted user base while Google Pay outperformed early entrants like Paytm and MobiKwik with its aggressive push.