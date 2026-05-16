Yuvashakti Scheme: No ₹3,000 Allowance From June? Big Update On Status!

For now, there is no guarantee that ₹3000 will be credited at the start of June. Educated unemployed youth may have to wait longer. An official government notification is expected for application rollout. Here's the latest update on the situation.

After the change in government in West Bengal, the 'Yuva Shakti Bharosa Card' has become a hot topic for unemployed youth. The new government had promised to increase the unemployment allowance from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per month. But with May ending, there's a lot of uncertainty about whether this benefit will start from June.Sources say the previous government's 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' scheme, which gave ₹1,500, is now practically suspended. This has led to administrative complications.The new government wants to bring in the 'Yuvashakti' project to replace the old scheme. However, due to the ongoing process of government formation and administrative changes, it wasn't possible to start any new financial transactions or major projects in May.Many were hoping that the ₹3,000 allowance would start getting credited to their accounts from June 1. But the administrative reality tells a different story. The 'Yuvashakti' scheme still needs Cabinet Approval and an official government notification before it can be launched.

The state government has made it clear that everyone, whether they are old beneficiaries or new applicants, will have to apply afresh. Since no official portal has been launched and the application process hasn't started, the chances of getting money in early June are very low.

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According to sources in Nabanna, the government formation process was completed in May, and now administrative work is underway. So, a large-scale fund transfer is not possible right now. It will also take some time to scrutinise documents after the application process begins.The state government has said it is committed to its promise. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has already hinted that no government scheme will be stopped; instead, they will be improved. The government is focusing on digital verification and using Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to send money for transparency and to identify genuine unemployed individuals.For now, there's no guarantee that the money will be credited at the start of June. Educated, unemployed youth may have to wait a bit longer. The government has assured that once the process starts, beneficiaries will get ₹3,000 directly in their accounts through DBT.