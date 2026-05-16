'Zi Jinping' Goes Viral: Trump Team's Tiktok Typo Sparks Massive Social Media Frenzy

A social media post linked to former US President Donald Trump has sparked widespread online reactions after a TikTok video mistakenly referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as“Zi Jinping.”

The typo quickly caught the attention of internet users, with screenshots and clips from the video spreading rapidly across multiple social media platforms. The incident soon turned into a trending topic, generating memes, sarcastic comments and political jokes online.

The White House has deleted a TikTok after misspelling Xi Jinping's name at a high-stakes China visit. twitter/xsSAljR3aM

- Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 14, 2026

Social Media Users Flood Internet With Memes

The viral moment unfolded after viewers noticed the incorrect spelling in a video reportedly shared by members of Trump's digital campaign team. While the typo appeared to be a minor editing mistake, social media users wasted no time turning it into an internet sensation.

Several users mocked the blunder, while others joked about how such a high-profile political video could go live without proper proofreading. Memes comparing“Xi” and“Zi” quickly circulated across TikTok, X and Instagram.

One user joked that the typo“created a whole new world leader,” while another sarcastically wrote that the internet had officially“met Xi Jinping's cousin.” The humorous reactions significantly boosted the clip's online reach.

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Political Messaging Overshadowed By Editing Error

According to reports, the original video was intended to highlight Donald Trump's tough stance on China and global trade issues. However, the editing mistake ended up overshadowing the political messaging, with most discussions online focusing entirely on the typo rather than the content of the video itself.

The incident once again demonstrated how even small errors in political campaigns can instantly become viral moments in the digital age. Social media platforms amplified the typo within hours, transforming what may have been a routine campaign upload into a widely discussed internet topic.

Internet Turns Typo Into Trending Conversation

The“Zi Jinping” typo has now joined the long list of political social media mistakes that unexpectedly captured global attention. While neither Trump's team nor Chinese officials publicly reacted to the incident immediately, the clip continued circulating online as users kept sharing screenshots, memes and parody edits.

The episode also highlighted the growing influence of TikTok and short-form video platforms in shaping political conversations, where even a single spelling mistake can dominate online discourse within minutes.

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