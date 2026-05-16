J&K: Sopore Police Raids Multiple Locations In UAPA Case Against Jei

Sopore Police raids multiple locations in UAPA case against JeI

Sopore Police on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations across the police district in connection with a case registered against banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a press release, the searches were carried out as part of the ongoing crackdown on the terror and separatist ecosystem as well as activities linked to banned organisations.

The searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 42/2025 registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA Act, the release stated.

Police teams carried out search operations at more than 15 locations, including Jamia Qadeem, Naseem Bagh, Krankshivan, Tarzoo, Amargarh, Warpora, Bomai, Boitingoo and several other areas of Sopore.

The press release stated that the searches were conducted after obtaining proper search warrants from the designated UAPA Court and were carried out in accordance with legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses.

During the searches, police seized incriminating material, including literature allegedly linked to the banned organisation, which has been taken into custody for further investigation and examination, according to the release.

The action is part of the continued efforts of Sopore Police to identify and initiate lawful action against individuals allegedly involved in activities linked with banned organisations and anti-national networks, the press release stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

Property of Pakistan-based terror handler attached

Earlier on May 10, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore attached an immovable property valued at about Rs 20 Lakhs, belonging to an accused involved in terror-related activities and presently operating as a terror handler from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to a press release from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the property attached comprises land measuring 10 Marlas situated at Kehnusa in the Bandipora district.

The property has been attached in connection with an FIR registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides Sections 7/25 Arms Act and 4/5 Explosive Substances Act.

The accused has been identified as Majid Ahmad Sofi, also known as Bisati, a resident of New Colony Sopore.

Investigations have revealed that the accused is presently operating from Pakistan-PoK as a terror handler affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and has been actively involved in facilitating and orchestrating terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

The attachment proceedings were carried out by Sopore Police in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, concerned Revenue officials, and independent witnesses after following due legal procedure under law.

Police remain committed to dismantling the financial, logistical and support networks of terrorist organisations.

Attachment of properties linked with terror accused forms part of a broader strategy aimed at choking terror funding, disrupting the terror ecosystem and deterring individuals from engaging in unlawful and anti-national activities, the press release stated.

Police stated that strict action under the law will continue against all individuals involved in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring or providing any form of support to terrorist organisations.

The general public is advised to remain vigilant and stay away from such anti-national elements. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)