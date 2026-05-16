Tara Sutaria All Smiles As She Gets Snapped With 'Emily In Paris' Star Lucas Bravo

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who made her Cannes debut this year, smiled ear-to-ear as she got clicked with 'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival during the Women in Cinema initiative hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

The official Instagram handle of the Red Sea Film Foundation shared a string of pictures, among which featured Tara posing with Bravo. Another photograph had her posing with Nigerian filmmaker and actress Genevieve Nnaji.

The caption mentioned:“On the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, we were pleased to host“Women in Cinema” celebrating women's cinematic contributions. In attendance were #RedSeaFilmFoundation CEO Faisal Baltyuor, Lucas Bravo, Tara Sutaria, Dhafer L'abidine, Lama Al Kinani, Ryan Ashore, Genevieve Nnaji, Alex Pettyfer and Mohamed Hefzy.”

The“Women In Cinema” celebrated six women, who are recognized for their contributions to cinema and storytelling, with this year's honorees featuring Moroccan filmmaker Laïla Marrakchi, Nigerian producer Genevieve Nnaji, Indian actor Tara Sutaria, Rwandan filmmaker Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo, Indonesian producer Kamila Andini and Mexican filmmaker Aixa Kay.

Talking about Bravo, he made his screen debut in Sous le soleil de Saint Tropez in 2013. The following year, he appeared in the French comedy-drama film La Crème de la crème.

Since 2020, he has been starring opposite Lily Collins in the Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris as Chef Gabriel. He was also cast in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever, and directed by Ol Parker.

Meanwhile, Tara shared her experience of sharing the platform with fellow women who are skilled, powerful, beautiful, intelligent, and everything all at once.

Expressing her emotions about the honour, Tara shared,“It feels very, very special. I'm just so happy, I'm so humbled, I'm so thrilled to be in a room full of women who are so celebrated and skilled, powerful, fabulous, beautiful, intelligent, just everything all at once.”

“And to just celebrate our differences, our likenesses, our sameness, and to really celebrate coming together and this wonderful amalgamation of so many things that we share in common”.

“Of course, our love for cinema and storytelling. And I'm really happy that the Red Sea Film Foundation and everyone at Cannes invited us to be here, and to share this honor with them feels really lovely”.