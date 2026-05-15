CHX Shareholder Alert: Wolf Popper LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Championx Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent investor rights law firm Wolf Popper LLP announces that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf ofof ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) common stock between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Captioned City of Daytona Beach Police Officers' & Firefighters' Retirement System v. ChampionX Corporation, No. 26-cv- 4095 (S.D.N.Y.), the ChampionX class action lawsuit charges ChampionX and certain of its executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A copy of the complaint is available on Wolf Popper's website.

If you sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ChampionX class action lawsuit, or have any questions concerning the ChampionX class action lawsuit, please contact attorney Adam Savett of Wolf Popper by calling (212) 451-9655, or via e-mail at .... Lead plaintiff motions for the ChampionX class action lawsuit must be filed with the Court no later than July 14, 2026.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: ChampionX is a is a global provider of chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies for the drilling and production of oil and gas.



The ChampionX class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose material information, which artificially deflated the price of ChampionX common stock.



On February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited non-public offer from Schlumberger Limited to purchase all the outstanding shares of ChampionX for $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, Schlumberger raised its offer to $37.80 per share. The ChampionX class action lawsuit alleges that while these offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, ChampionX was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by Schlumberger. ChampionX had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Schlumberger or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock from unsuspecting investors.



During the Class Period (between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024), ChampionX's average stock price was $33.32 per share. On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with Schlumberger. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with Schlumberger acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.



THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ChampionX class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ChampionX class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ChampionX class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the ChampionX class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



ABOUT WOLF POPPER: Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. Wolf Popper's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. For more information about Wolf Popper, please visit the Firm's website at .



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