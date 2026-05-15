IMD Issues Rain, Storm Alert Across 15 States Heatwave Conditions Likely In Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

The Meteorological Department warned that several parts of the country are likely to witness intense weather activity on May 16 and advised people to exercise extreme caution during the period. Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 80 to 85 kmph are expected in many regions. North Indian states may once again witness severe storms, while hailstorm warnings have also been issued for several areas.

The IMD has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rainfall in six districts of Punjab. According to the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh, isolated incidents of severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Muktsar. Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected in these districts.

At the same time, the weather department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for heatwave conditions across several parts of Punjab from May 16 to May 20.

Residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at around 25 degrees Celsius, a day after strong dust storms and gusty winds swept across parts of the national capital and northern India.

However, the IMD has forecast a sharp rise in temperatures across Delhi-NCR over the next few days. The maximum temperature in the national Capital is likely to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark on Saturday.

The weather department had earlier predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light rainfall during the night hours. Despite brief relief from the heat, the IMD's latest forecast suggests that hot and dry conditions are expected to return to the region.

According to the forecast, Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius on May 16 under mainly clear skies.

The temperature may rise further to 42 degrees Celsius on May 17, with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning activity.