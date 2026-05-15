Congress To Hold Statewide Protest Over NEET Row In MP Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 16 (IANS) The Indian National Congress in Madhya Pradesh will hold a statewide protest on Saturday over irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari during a press conference at the state Congress office in Bhopal, where Patwari strongly criticised the BJP over what he called repeated paper leaks and examination scams across the country.​

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led Centre and state governments of failing to protect the future of nearly 24 lakh students who appeared for the test.​

Describing the NEET-UG 2026 controversy as an issue tied to the“future and soul of the nation”, Patwari said recurring irregularities in national-level competitive examinations have severely damaged the trust of students and parents in the system.​

“Nearly 24 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test examination, but once again allegations of paper leaks and manipulation have destroyed the hard work and aspirations of students and their families,” Patwari said.​

He added that similar complaints have emerged in previous years as well.​

Patwari alleged that examination systems in BJP-ruled states and at the national level are becoming increasingly prone to corruption and political interference.​

He cited the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh as an example, saying frequent paper leaks and recruitment irregularities point to a deeper systemic failure.​

“The future of the youth is being compromised. Parents spend years preparing their children for these examinations. They take loans, sell land, and send them to coaching centres in Kota and other cities, but one paper leak destroys years of sacrifice in a single day,” he said.​

The Congress leader stated that when such scams surface, accountability is fixed only on lower-level officials and employees, while those with political connections escape action.​

He claimed that investigations into several examination-related scams have revealed the role of organised networks operating with political patronage.​

He announced that the Congress will hold protests across Madhya Pradesh to take the issue to students and the public.​

The party will also hold another press conference on Saturday to present a detailed campaign on youth, employment, and education.​

“Students have started losing faith in the examination system. If the future of 24 lakh aspirants is not secure, then the country's future is also not secure,” Patwari added.​