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Bihar: Joyride Collapses At Disneyland Fair In Sasaram, Many Injured

Bihar: Joyride Collapses At Disneyland Fair In Sasaram, Many Injured


2026-05-15 11:15:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Several children and women sustained injuries after a joyride at a 'Disneyland fair' collapsed in Bihar's Sasaram on Friday, officials said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for treatment following the incident.

Injured Undergoing Treatment

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Kumar said that the injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital. "Some children and women sustained injuries following an accident at Disneyland. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital," he told ANI.

Investigation Awaited

The exact number of injured persons was not immediately known. Further details regarding the cause of the collapse are awaited. Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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