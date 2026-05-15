Arab-Brazilian Chamber Receives Oman Delegation

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A delegation representing Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) met on Friday (15) with leaders and executives of the(ABCC ) in São Paulo and presented its goal of attracting Brazilian companies to operate in the country. Led by OPAZ Chairman Qais Al Yousef, the delegation is in Brazil for a series of meetings with organizations and companies.

The group discussed with representatives of the ABCC ways to expand business between Brazil and Oman. Data presented at the meeting showed that last year the two countries recorded nearly USD 2 billion in trade, of which USD 1.2 billion were Brazilian exports to Oman and USD 800 million were Omani exports to Brazil. From January to April this year, trade reached USD 465 million, including USD 290 million in Brazilian sales and USD 175 million in shipments from Oman.

While Oman mainly sells fertilizers and oil to Brazil, as well as, to a much lesser extent, plastic and chemical products, salt, and fish, Brazilians export predominantly minerals to the Arab country. They also sold meats and sugar, among other products. ABCC Institutional Relations Director Fernanda Baltazar presented the figures and said there is potential to diversify this trade, a point also mentioned by other participants.

In addition to OPAZ chairman Qais Al Yousef, participants in the meeting included the Al Duqm Special Economic Zone CEO Ahmed Ali Akaak, OPAZ Director-General of Investment Development Said Al Quraini, OPAZ Director of Boards and Committees Amal Al Balushi, and OPAZ Head of Media Section Saleh Al Mamari. The group was received by ABCC President William Adib Dib Jr. and Vice President of International Relations & Secretary-General Mohamad Orra Mourad.

Also attending the meeting on behalf of the ABCC were board members Arthur Jafet and William Atui, the head of the Dubai office in the UAE, Rafael Solimeo, Institutional Relations Advisor Bassel Abou Latif, and Corporate and Institutional Services Coordinator and Executive Secretary to the Presidency Ana Cristina Oliveira. The ABCC is supporting the visit of Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones to Brazil.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Bruno Gecys de Sá/Arab-Brazilian Chamber Isaura Daniel/ANBA

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