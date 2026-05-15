Catalonia Sues Aragón For Repayment Over Restitution Of 56 Artworks

MENAFN - USA Art News) Catalonia Seeks €791,000 From Aragon in Sigena Restitution Dispute

The legal fight over the Royal Monastery of Santa María de Sigena has taken another turn. The Catalan government has formally asked Aragon for €791,000, or about $920,000, to cover costs tied to artworks it was ordered to return from the monastery, according to a report in El País.

The request concerns 56 works in total. Twelve were held by the National Art Museum of Catalonia, while 44 were kept at the Diocesan Museum of Lleida. The objects were removed from the monastery in 1936, at the start of the Spanish Civil War, as a protective measure against damage and ruin.

The dispute has already moved through Spain's courts. In 2021, the Supreme Court in Spain ruled that the items“formed part of the artistic treasure of the Monastery of Sijena at the time it was declared a National Monument [in 1923], and therefore the protection afforded by that declaration must also extend to that artistic treasure.” That ruling reinforced the monastery's claim to the works and framed them as part of a protected cultural patrimony rather than isolated museum holdings.

In the document sent to the Aragonese government, Catalonia said that“the consequence of declaring the purchase agreements null and void is the reciprocal restitution of the payments made and the settlement of the possessory status.” In other words, the government is arguing that if the sales are void, the financial and custodial arrangements should be unwound as well.

Catalonia says it wants to negotiate a solution within 30 days. If talks fail, the government says it will return to court.

The case reflects a broader tension in European museum culture: how to reconcile wartime preservation, later institutional custody, and the legal force of historic monument status. For now, the Sigena works remain at the center of a dispute that is as much about ownership as it is about the meaning of protection itself.