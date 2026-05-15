Investornewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Targets Untapped East Greenland Oil Basin With 13 Billion Barrel Upside

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) is advancing a large-scale frontier oil exploration opportunity in East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, where it holds rights to up to a 70% working interest across more than 2 million acres. The basin, originally evaluated by ARCO but never drilled, has been estimated by independent engineering firm Sproule ERCE to contain upside potential of 13 billion recoverable barrels of oil. Following its March 2026 Nasdaq debut, Greenland Energy has moved toward operational execution by securing Arctic-rated rig services from Stampede Drilling along with agreements involving Halliburton, Desgagnés, and IPT Well Solutions to support its planned 2026 drilling campaign. With infrastructure mobilization underway and growing strategic interest in Arctic energy security, the company is positioning itself to test one of the largest undrilled onshore hydrocarbon basins.

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About Greenland Energy Company

GLND is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

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