Ibrahim Sets Record As Athletes Win Six More Medals

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's athletes added six more medals on the second day of athletics competition at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 yesterday, taking the hosts' two-day athletics tally to 20 medals after Thursday's impressive 14-medal haul.

The hosts collected three gold, two silver and one bronze at the Qatar Sports Club, with Ammar Ibrahim leading the charge after producing a stunning run to win the men's 400m title in 45.51secs - a performance that bettered the previous GCC Games mark of 45.76secs set in 2022. Qatar also completed a memorable one-two in the race as Ashraf Osman claimed silver in 45.71secs, underlining the country's dominance in the event.

Samar Mansouri opened the evening with gold in the women's pole vault after clearing 3.30m ahead of the UAE's Shahad Mubaker, while Ashraf Elseify added another title in the men's hammer throw with a winning effort of 70.18m. Fellow Qatari Ahmed Elsify secured bronze in the same event with 65.89m.

Oumar Abakar contributed another silver medal after finishing second in the men's 110m hurdles in 14.08secs behind Kuwait's Yaqoub Alyouha.

The latest success followed Qatar's remarkable opening day in athletics, when the hosts amassed 14 medals, including five gold, four silver and five bronze. Thursday's standout performances included Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim sharing the high jump gold after clearing 2.16m, while his father Issa Barshim taking silver in one of the most emotional moments of the Games.

Elsewhere yesterday, Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya stormed to victory in the women's 400m in 51.87secs, Saudi Arabia's Ahmed Altaruti won the men's long jump with 7.45m, and Bahrain secured a one-two finish in the men's 10,000m through Abdikani Hamid and Dawit Admasu.

athletics QATAR GCC Games Doha 2026