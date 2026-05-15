Welcoming The Arrest Of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

President Trump has pledged that anyone who hurts Americans, or is planning to hurt Americans, will be found and held accountable.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi-accused of directing and urging others to attack U.S. interests, including by killing Americans-is now in U.S. custody and will face justice . The Department of State expresses gratitude to the interagency and partners who made this possible.