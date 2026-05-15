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Welcoming The Arrest Of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi

Welcoming The Arrest Of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi


2026-05-15 11:01:04
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

President Trump has pledged that anyone who hurts Americans, or is planning to hurt Americans, will be found and held accountable.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi-accused of directing and urging others to attack U.S. interests, including by killing Americans-is now in U.S. custody and will face justice . The Department of State expresses gratitude to the interagency and partners who made this possible.

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U.S. Department of State

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