Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The Stephen M. Calk 2025 Trust

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by the Stephen M. Calk 2025 Trust, of Houston, Texas, to become a savings and loan holding company by acquiring National Bancorp Holdings, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquiring The Federal Savings Bank, both of Chicago, Illinois, as required by law.

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