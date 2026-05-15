Trump Sets Timeframe For Moratorium On Iran's Nuclear Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing Politico, Trump made the remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from a two-day summit in China.

Trump said he would agree to a suspension of Iran's nuclear program.

"Twenty years is enough, but the level of guarantee from them is not enough. In other words, it's got to be a real 20 years," he said.

Trump stated that he reviewed Iran's latest proposal and rejected it. He added: "If they have any nuclear of any form, I don't read the rest of it."

Iran sends response to U.S. proposals to end war

The U.S. president said he remains optimistic that Tehran will eventually agree to a deal. According to him, Iranian officials told him that only the United States and China possess the equipment needed to eliminate what he called "nuclear dust."

Allowing Iran to enrich uranium in the future would represent a shift in Trump's position, as he has repeatedly insisted that Iran must never be allowed to do so, the publication noted.

The 12-day war last year weakened Iran's ability to enrich new material in the near future, but the country still possesses approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which Washington insists Iran must surrender.

As previously reported by U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Iran is frighteningly close to developing a nuclear weapon and could reach weapons-grade uranium enrichment within weeks.

Photo: The White House