Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Sets Timeframe For Moratorium On Iran's Nuclear Program

Trump Sets Timeframe For Moratorium On Iran's Nuclear Program


2026-05-15 10:31:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing Politico, Trump made the remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from a two-day summit in China.

Trump said he would agree to a suspension of Iran's nuclear program.

"Twenty years is enough, but the level of guarantee from them is not enough. In other words, it's got to be a real 20 years," he said.

Trump stated that he reviewed Iran's latest proposal and rejected it. He added: "If they have any nuclear of any form, I don't read the rest of it."

Read also: Iran sends response to U.S. proposals to end war

The U.S. president said he remains optimistic that Tehran will eventually agree to a deal. According to him, Iranian officials told him that only the United States and China possess the equipment needed to eliminate what he called "nuclear dust."

Allowing Iran to enrich uranium in the future would represent a shift in Trump's position, as he has repeatedly insisted that Iran must never be allowed to do so, the publication noted.

The 12-day war last year weakened Iran's ability to enrich new material in the near future, but the country still possesses approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which Washington insists Iran must surrender.

As previously reported by U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Iran is frighteningly close to developing a nuclear weapon and could reach weapons-grade uranium enrichment within weeks.

Photo: The White House

MENAFN15052026000193011044ID1111123454



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search