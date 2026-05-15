Gold Yields Highest Annual Real Profit For Investors In Türkiye

Gold Yields Highest Annual Real Profit For Investors In Türkiye
Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) indicates that gold delivered an annual real return of 32.2% based on the domestic producer price index (D-PPI) and 28.4% according to the consumer price index (CPI), underscoring its role as a leading safe-haven asset.
Other investment vehicles also posted positive real returns, though at lower levels. The stock exchange recorded annual gains of 15.8% (D-PPI) and 12.5% (CPI), followed by government domestic debt instruments at 9.4% and 6.3%, and bank deposits at 3.3% and 0.3%, respectively.--
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