Pakistan Says 11 Citizens, 20 Iranian Nationals Being Repatriated From Vessels Seized By US
They were repatriated through Singapore to Bangkok en route to Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday night, Dar added in an X post, with the Iranians due to continue to their homeland.
"All individuals are in good health and high spirits," the Pakistani minister said.
It was not immediately clear which vessels they had been on.
The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February, was suspended last month after a fragile ceasefire but Washington and Tehran have engaged in naval confrontations and seizures of each other's vessels as they struggle to reach a peace pact.
Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran.
Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles about one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas supply, to most shipping after the war began.pakistan citizens rescue
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