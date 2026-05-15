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Pakistan Says 11 Citizens, 20 Iranian Nationals Being Repatriated From Vessels Seized By US

Pakistan Says 11 Citizens, 20 Iranian Nationals Being Repatriated From Vessels Seized By US


2026-05-15 04:36:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan is repatriating 11 of ​its nationals ‌and 20 Iranians from ‌vessels ⁠seized ‌in the high ‌seas by the US, Foreign ⁠Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

They were repatriated through Singapore to Bangkok en route to Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday night, Dar added in ​an X post, with the Iranians due to continue to their homeland.

"All ‌individuals are in ⁠good ​health and high spirits," ​the Pakistani minister said.

It was not immediately clear which vessels they had been on.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February, was suspended last month after a fragile ceasefire but ‌Washington and Tehran ‌have engaged in ⁠naval confrontations and seizures of ⁠each ⁠other's vessels as they struggle to reach a peace pact.

Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran.

Iran effectively shut ​the Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles about one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas supply, to most shipping after the war began.

pakistan citizens rescue

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Gulf Times

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