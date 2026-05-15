MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AFRL Horizons ranks Goldco as the best overall gold IRA company in its 2026 USA review, highlighting key shifts toward asset-backed retirement investing strategies.

New York City, NY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFRL Horizons delivers new clarity for retirement investors through its latest 2026 report on the best gold IRA companies in the USA, recognizing Goldco as the best overall gold IRA company. The findings respond to growing demand for clearer evaluation standards as more investors turn to gold-backed retirement strategies amid shifting market conditions. Through this report, AFRL Horizons provides a structured framework for comparing leading gold IRA companies with greater confidence and clarity.







AFRL Horizons

The report highlights a clear shift in retirement planning as more individuals move toward asset-backed strategies. A spokesperson for AFRL Horizons stated,“We developed this report to bring structure to a crowded space where gold IRA companies

The rapid growth of gold IRA companies has made it harder for investors to distinguish between providers that deliver consistent results and those that rely on surface-level claims. That challenge led AFRL Horizons to apply a focused evaluation framework that compares service reliability, pricing transparency, and long-term performance across leading firms.

That framework takes a practical view of what investors actually experience when opening and managing a gold IRA. The methodology centers on how effectively each company supports investors throughout the entire process, including account setup, fund transfers, secure storage, and ongoing communication. For example, an investor rolling over funds from an existing retirement account needs clear guidance, timely processing, and transparency at each step to avoid delays or penalties. Goldco stood out by combining a straightforward onboarding process with consistent guidance, allowing investors to move forward without unnecessary delays or confusion.

Independent sources support these findings and reinforce Goldco's position in the market. A Business Insider report recognizes Goldco as the best overall gold IRA company for 2026, highlighting its consistent service standards and strong reputation among investors. A separate Yahoo Finance analysis also places Goldco among the leading

For investors, the report replaces uncertainty with a clear, structured way to compare gold IRA companies

This report reinforces the importance of selecting among the best gold IRA companies

To learn more, readers can explore the full report and insights at .

About AFRL Horizons

AFRL Horizons operates at the intersection of financial research and investor decision-making, delivering structured analysis on retirement strategies and alternative investments. The firm evaluates market trends, benchmarks leading firms, and translates complex data into clear, actionable insights. Its reports help investors cut through uncertainty and identify opportunities grounded in real performance.

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AFRL Horizons

Address: 667 Madison Avenue, New York City NY 10065

Phone: 1-646-580-7730

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Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

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Best Gold IRA Companies in the USA Revealed by AFRL Horizons for 2026