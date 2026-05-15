Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Signs MOU With Moose Jaw To Advance Natural Hydrogen Opportunities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Moose Jaw to jointly explore strategic opportunities related to natural hydrogen commercialization within the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, supporting advancement of the company's Lawson Natural Hydrogen project toward commercial validation.

The partnership is intended to align regional infrastructure, industrial development, policy and economic initiatives as MAX Power works to position Saskatchewan as a potential hub for domestically sourced clean energy innovation and long-term economic growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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