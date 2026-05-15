HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From Saudi Crown Prince
During the call, the two sides discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further enhance and develop them in a manner that serves mutual interests and the aspirations of the two peoples.
They also addressed the latest regional and international developments, particularly efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation on various issues in a way that supports regional and international peace and security.Amir saudi crown prince call Region
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