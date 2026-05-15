São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, May 15, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, May 15, 2026
Friday São Paulo nightlife runs under the cold front that arrived this morning - 20 °C high, 48 % rain, light drizzle already falling. Vila Madalena pavement Friday is gone; tonight is the indoor work-week-closer. The night's real pick is at Casa Natura Musical in Pinheiros at 21h: Mestrinho -“Vim Pra Ficar”, the show de lançamento of the Sergipano sanfoneiro's latest authorial album. Forró, xote, baião and MPB from one of the most respected accordionists working in Brazil - and the music to dance the cold off in a heated room.
Blue Note SP on Av. Paulista runs a tribute double bill: Celebration (Kool & The Gang) at 20h + Bendita Rita - Bia Mendes e Banda Classic Zoom (Rita Lee tribute) at 22h30. Honest framing - solid pro tribute work, but the album-launch energy of Mon-through-Thu is gone. D-Edge Freak Chic from 23h30 in Barra Funda is the indoor dance flagship.
Bona Casa de Música dark Friday. Cine Joia dark Friday (next Sat). Espaço Unimed dark Friday - but tomorrow it has Mon Laferte, and Korn returns to Allianz Parque for their first Brazil show in nine years. Friday is the buildup; Saturday is the main event.02
If You Only Do One Thing
The verdict
Mestrinho at Casa Natura Musical.
The right night for it: a cold-rainy Friday in São Paulo and a forró show indoors at 21h. Mestrinho is the Sergipe-born sanfoneiro who has spent the last fifteen years building one of the most respected authorial catalogues in contemporary Brazilian accordion music.“Vim Pra Ficar” is the album he's just released; the show is the launch. Casa Natura Musical's room is built for this - sit-down format, sharp acoustics, 250 capacity. The wrong reason to pick Blue Note SP tonight is“I don't know what else to do” - the two tribute acts are competent but they're tribute acts. If Mestrinho is sold out, D-Edge Freak Chic is the second pick - indoor electronic, heated, runs until morning.03
Top Picks Tonight Mestrinho -“Vim Pra Ficar” at Casa Natura Musical 21h · Doors 19h30 · R. Artur de Azevedo 2134 · Pinheiros · Sympla
Mestrinho - born Wilson Aragão Filho, in Sergipe - is one of the most accomplished sanfoneiros (accordion players) of his generation, with a fifteen-year career built around Northeast forró tradition and authorial composition. Past projects include collaborations with Hamilton de Holanda and the broader chorinho-forró crossover scene.“Vim Pra Ficar” is his most recent authorial album; tonight's show pulls the repertório into a live set that intercala forró, xote, baião and MPB, with personal histories and Nordeste references between songs. Casa Natura Musical at R. Artur de Azevedo 2134 in Pinheiros is one of the city's best small concert rooms - opened 2017 by Natura, capacity 250, mesa format, designed-for-acoustics build. Doors 19h30, show 21h. Sympla tickets in the standard Casa Natura range (R$30–R$220 spectrum across the casa's programming, check Sympla for tonight's specific pricing). Metro Faria Lima or Pinheiros (Yellow Line 4), short ride or 15-minute walk.Fri May 15 · 21h · R. Artur de Azevedo 2134 - Pinheiros · Metro Faria Lima · Sympla · 18+ D-Edge Freak Chic - Friday Electronic Flagship From 23h30 · Al. Olga 170 · Barra Funda · House + Tech House
The indoor electronic alternative. Freak Chic is D-Edge's standing Friday franchise - house music, tech house, the“classudas noites de sexta” the club has run for years. The room is dark, climate-controlled, runs from 23h30 into the morning. 2026 Freak Chic lineups have rotated through international names (Phonique from Berlin, Joyce Muniz, SOSA from Liverpool) alongside D-Edge residents. Confirm tonight's specific DJ slate via @d_edge_sp. Address Al. Olga 170 in Barra Funda, Metro Marechal Deodoro (Red Line 3) plus eight-minute walk, or direct ride from Av. Paulista (15 minutes / R$25–30). On a cold rainy Friday, this is the indoor option that doesn't require sitting still.Fri May 15 · 23h30–morning · Al. Olga 170 - Barra Funda · @d_edge_sp · Ingresse / D-Edge site Blue Note SP - Celebration + Bendita Rita Tribute Double Bill 20h + 22h30 · Av. Paulista 2073 · Eventim · Two tributes
Honest framing - both Friday slots at Blue Note SP are tribute acts, not authorial work. 20h: Celebration - Kool & The Gang Tribute works the late-70s/early-80s funk-disco catalogue (“Celebration”,“Ladies' Night”,“Get Down on It”,“Jungle Boogie”,“Joanna”). 22h30: Bendita Rita - Bia Mendes e Banda Classic Zoom is the Rita Lee tribute, repertoire across the Mutantes years and the solo catalogue (“Mania de Você”,“Lança Perfume”,“Doce Vampiro”,“Ovelha Negra”). Both are competent pro tribute work; neither is an album launch or an authorial show. Tickets via Eventim, Conjunto Nacional 2o andar at Av. Paulista 2073, Metro Consolação. Pick this if you specifically want one of these tributes; if not, Mestrinho or Freak Chic are the sharper bookings tonight.Fri May 15 · 20h Celebration + 22h30 Bendita Rita · Av. Paulista 2073 - Consolação · Metro Consolação · Eventim Looking Ahead - Korn Allianz Parque Tomorrow Sat May 16 · 16h doors · The weekend's main event
Friday is the buildup to Saturday's Korn show at Allianz Parque - the band's first Brazil date in nine years and the single South American date of their 2026 Latin tour. Doors 16h, with openers Black Pantera, Seven Hours After Violet and Spiritbox. Korn on stage approximately 21h for 90 minutes (the band's standard set length per Jonathan Davis - the seven-string guitar texture wears the audience out fast). Tickets via Eventim, R$182–1,785 depending on sector. Mon Laferte at Espaço Unimed also Saturday. Friday's job for any Korn ticket-holder arriving in São Paulo: rest, eat, sleep - the stadium opens at 16h and the show runs late.Sat May 16 · Korn at Allianz Parque · doors 16h · Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 · Eventim 04
Suggested Route ● Mestrinho into Vila Madalena. Metro Faria Lima by 19h30, dinner at Pinheiros, doors at Casa Natura Musical 19h30, show 21h. Two-hour set. Ride or walk down to Vila Madalena bars after - the indoor bars (Filial, Pirajá) are open through 02h despite the rain. The polished Friday in Pinheiros. ● The all-night dance plan. Pre-game dinner anywhere around Paulista or Pinheiros, ride to D-Edge for Freak Chic 23h30. The club runs until morning. The cold-night indoor electronic option; if Mestrinho doesn't appeal and the Blue Note tributes don't appeal, this is the night. ● The Korn-rest Friday. If you have Korn tickets for tomorrow, Friday is a quiet dinner-and-early-night Friday. Bar Brahma Centro for an early hot meal, ride home by 23h. Tomorrow opens at 16h and runs until late. 05
Still Going After 10 pm
After 22h: Mestrinho mid-set at Casa Natura Musical; Bendita Rita opening at Blue Note SP 22h30; Augusta corridor (Beco 203, Cabaret, Z Carniceria) at indoor Friday capacity - Z Carniceria the latest at 05h; Vila Madalena bars at indoor crowd density (the rain takes the pavement out but the indoor bars run full Friday - Filial on R. Fidalga 254, A Lôca Vila, Pirajá on Mourato Coelho). D-Edge Freak Chic opens 23h30 and runs to morning. Bar Brahma Centro on Av. São João 677 - the 1948 corner - extended Friday hours to 03h with live music. Tomorrow Saturday May 16: weather recovers partially (24 °C, 35 % rain). Big-room calendar reactivates: Korn at Allianz Parque (doors 16h), Mon Laferte at Espaço Unimed, Cine Joia reopens, Blue Note SP runs Go Black (Motown Classics) 20h + Popcast (Phil Collins/Genesis tribute) 22h30, D-Edge NAVE Saturday 23h30. Sunday May 17: Bona reopens with Anaïs Sylla; Blue Note SP Coragem Final Tour with Manda 19h. The weekend is genuinely big - Friday is the front-loaded quiet night before everything reopens.Getting Around
Casa Natura Musical: R. Artur de Azevedo 2134 in Pinheiros. Metro Faria Lima or Pinheiros (Yellow Line 4), short ride or 15-minute walk. Blue Note SP: Metro Consolação (Yellow Line 4) directly underneath the Conjunto Nacional. D-Edge: Al. Olga 170 in Barra Funda; Metro Marechal Deodoro (Red Line 3) plus ride, or 15-minute ride direct from Paulista (R$25–30). Augusta corridor: Metro Consolação. Vila Madalena bars: Metro Vila Madalena (Green Line 2) or Fradique Coutinho (Yellow Line 4). Weather: Friday 20 °C with 48 % rain - the cold front has arrived. Light drizzle this morning, building afternoon precipitation, evening conditions wet. Sat 24 °C / 35 % rain (improving); Sun 22 °C / 65 % rain; Mon 21 °C / 65 % rain. The wet stretch through Monday makes this an entirely indoor week for nightlife. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber pricing standard Friday with some rain surge - 1.3–1.5x typical between 21h and 01h. Metro runs reduced after midnight on Friday; the last train from Consolação is approximately 00h00. Safety: Standard Friday. Av. Paulista–Consolação well-policed; Augusta side-streets toward Frei Caneca thinner after midnight (ride rather than walk after 02h). São Paulo tonight runs at standard Friday-weekend strength but indoor-only - bring a layer (a real one) and waterproof outerwear.07
Plan B › Casa de Francisca - R. Quintino Bocaiúva 22, Sé. The Palacete Teresa with upstairs Salão + downstairs Porão running parallel attentive-listening programming. Friday rotation; check @casadefrancisca for tonight's specific bills. › Bourbon Street Music Club - R. dos Chanés 127, Moema. New Orleans-themed jazz/blues club, indoor venue, standing Friday programming. The Moema option outside the Paulista–Pinheiros axis. › Bar Brahma Centro - Av. São João 677. The Sampa corner with extended Friday hours to 03h, live music programming, full Friday kitchen. Metro República. The institutional Friday with no ticket. › Riviera Bar - Av. Paulista 2584, Consolação. The reactivated 1949 boteco-piano-bar; Friday live music programming, walking distance from Blue Note SP. The Paulista pre- or post-show indoor option. › In Rio tonight: The weekend headliner stack. Don L at Circo Voador 20h - Caro Vapor II tour return after the sold-out premiere. Jotâ at Vivo Rio doors 19h show 21h - Se o Meu Peito Fosse o Mundo solo. Pedra do Sal Friday roda 18h free. 26 °C, 10 % rain - clear and warm. 08
Frequently Asked Questions Who is Mestrinho?
Mestrinho - Wilson Aragão Filho - is a Sergipe-born sanfoneiro (accordion player), singer and composer with a fifteen-year career in Brazilian forró, xote, baião and MPB. He has worked across the Northeast-São Paulo authorial-forró circuit, with collaborations including chorinho crossover work with Hamilton de Holanda.“Vim Pra Ficar” is his most recent authorial album; tonight's show at Casa Natura Musical is the album-launch live presentation. The show intercala instrumental virtuosity with vocal-led songs and Nordeste autobiographical references between numbers. Friday May 15, 2026 at 21h, doors 19h30, tickets via Sympla.Is Bona Casa de Música open Friday May 15, 2026?
No. Bona Casa de Música at R. Dr. Paulo Vieira 101 in Sumaré is dark Friday May 15, 2026. The casa's May programming jumps from Wednesday May 13 (Ella and Louis por Blubell e Petit Comité) to Sunday May 17 (Anaïs Sylla) with no Thursday or Friday show. Bona's next show after Anaïs is Monday May 18 with Filipe Catto. Check the Bona Eventim listing or @bonacasademusica for any pop-up additions.What's at Blue Note SP on Friday May 15, 2026?
Blue Note SP runs a tribute double bill on Friday May 15, 2026: at 20h, Celebration - Kool & The Gang Tribute, working the late-1970s and early-1980s funk-disco catalogue including“Celebration”,“Ladies' Night”,“Get Down on It” and“Jungle Boogie”. At 22h30, Bendita Rita - Bia Mendes e Banda Classic Zoom, a Rita Lee tribute spanning Os Mutantes and the solo catalogue (“Mania de Você”,“Lança Perfume”,“Doce Vampiro”). Both are tribute acts rather than authorial shows. Tickets via Eventim, Conjunto Nacional 2o andar at Av. Paulista 2073, Metro Consolação.What's the São Paulo weather forecast for the weekend?
Friday May 15 reaches 20 °C with 48% rain probability - the cold front has arrived and light rain is falling. Saturday May 16 partially recovers at 24 °C with 35% rain. Sunday May 17 cools to 22 °C with 65% rain. Monday May 18 stays cool at 21 °C with 65% rain. The wet pattern holds through Monday before Tuesday's pattern reset at 18 °C with 25% rain - drier but cooler. This is a fully indoor week for São Paulo nightlife from Friday onward; bring waterproof outerwear and a real warm layer.When does Korn play in São Paulo?
Korn plays Saturday May 16, 2026 at Allianz Parque - Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1705 in Água Branca. Doors at 16h. Opening acts in order: Black Pantera, Seven Hours After Violet, Spiritbox; Korn approximately 21h for a 90-minute set. The show is the band's first Brazil date in nine years and the single South American date of their 2026 Latin tour, with passes through Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Asunción and Mexico City alongside. Tickets via Eventim, R$182.50–R$1,785 depending on sector. Children 5+ admitted with responsável; 16–17 unaccompanied OK.riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Friday May 15 2026 cold front · 20 °C · 48 % rain. Mestrinho“Vim Pra Ficar” at Casa Natura Musical 21h · R. Artur de Azevedo 2134 · Pinheiros · Sympla. D-Edge Freak Chic from 23h30 · Al. Olga 170 · Barra Funda · @d_edge_sp. Blue Note SP · Celebration (Kool & The Gang) 20h + Bendita Rita (Rita Lee) 22h30 · Av. Paulista 2073 · Eventim · Metro Consolação. Bona Casa de Música dark Fri (next Sun May 17 Anaïs Sylla then Mon May 18 Filipe Catto). Cine Joia dark Fri (next Sat May 16). Espaço Unimed dark Fri (next Sat May 16 Mon Laferte). Tokio Marine Hall dark Fri. Augusta corridor Beco 203 + Cabaret + Z Carniceria indoor Friday capacity. Vila Madalena indoor bars Filial + A Lôca Vila + Pirajá. Bar Brahma Centro Av. São João 677 03h Friday close · live music. Tomorrow Sat May 16: Korn at Allianz Parque 16h doors · Mon Laferte Espaço Unimed · Cine Joia reopens · Blue Note SP Go Black (Motown) 20h + Popcast (Phil Collins/Genesis) 22h30 · D-Edge NAVE 23h30. Sun May 17: Bona reopens Anaïs Sylla · Blue Note SP Coragem Final Tour Manda 19h · 22 °C 65 % rain. In Rio today: Don L Circo Voador 20h R$140/R$70 lote 1 + Jotâ Vivo Rio doors 19h show 21h · Pedra do Sal Friday roda 18h free · 26 °C 10 % rain clear. São Paulo nightlife guide Friday May 15 2026.
Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Thursday, May 14, 2026 · São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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