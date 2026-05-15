RG Kar Case: Agnimitra Paul Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By Mamata Govt

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul accused former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of framing a big conspiracy behind the suspension of three police officers by the West Bengal government over lapses in the RG Kar case. Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "From the first day, I've said it wasn't just Sanjay Roy involved; seeing all of this, it feels like a very large conspiracy. Former CM Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government are involved in this case, so we want justice in this, and we're very happy that three people have been suspended today."

She further alleged that multiple irregularities took place during the handling of the case, saying, "Many things happened that shouldn't have happened. No post-mortem is conducted after 6 PM. We repeatedly asked them not to do it, but they still did. Why was her body cremated in such a hurry? Why wasn't the body preserved for a second post-mortem at a Central Government hospital?"

Paul also made allegations regarding pressure on the victim's family, saying, "Her father and mother were in the same vehicle, and the DC called her father and offered him lakhs of rupees to stay silent."

She further said, "All this suggests that it wasn't just Sanjay Roy. There is something much bigger involved--a massive corruption that Dr. Abhaya had discovered, and to silence her, she was raped and murdered. A single person, Sanjay Roy, could not have done this alone. This was not possible for one person. There are so many CCTV cameras and yet nothing was captured on CCTV? And the way she was murdered, construction work started on that same floor the very next day?"

She alleged that several old cases, including the RG Kar case, should be reopened as justice was not delivered due to political interference. "PM Modi and CM Suvendu Adhikari have been saying since day one that Dr Abhaya's case and such cases, as well as corruption cases that have been going on for 15 years, where cases were closed for personal gain and justice was not served. So we will reopen these cases,'' Paul said.

Senior Police Officers Under Investigation

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that an investigation has been initiated against senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident. Addressing the media in Howrah, Adhikari alleged that the case was mishandled and claimed that several top officials have been placed under suspension to ensure transparency. "In connection with the RG Kar incident, we have initiated an investigation specifically against senior police officers such as Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and other officials. There are also allegations of mishandling the case; furthermore, it is alleged that two officials attempted to offer money to the Abhaya family. "

CM Adhikari further informed that several high-ranking officials have been suspended to ensure a transparent probe. "Now, all officials associated with this case at the time have been placed under suspension, as transparency in this process is absolutely essential. Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta have been suspended," CM Adhikari said.

Adhikari also mentioned that the West Bengal Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would be taking over the case.

Background of the RG Kar Case

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)