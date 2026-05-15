Toll Brothers Announces Everstead, A New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon To Cary, North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Everstead offers expansive townhome designs and low-maintenance living in a prestigious Wake County location

CARY, N.C., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Everstead, is coming soon to Cary, North Carolina. This exclusive collection of luxury townhomes offers low-maintenance living, with modern designs and sophisticated personalization options in one of the state's most sought-after locations. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in winter 2026-2027.

Offering a desirable low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a private community park, Everstead will offer spacious townhomes up to 3,295 square feet. Toll Brothers homes in Everstead will include 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, 2-car garages, open-concept floor plans, versatile flex spaces, and stunning rooftop terraces. Homes will be priced from the upper $700,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

" Everstead="" represents="" an="" exceptional="" opportunity="" for="" home="" shoppers="" seeking="" luxury="" townhome="" living="" with="" a="" low-maintenance="" lifestyle="" in="" a="" premier="" Cary="" location,"="" said="" Ted="" Pease,="" Division="" President="" of="" Toll="" Brothers="" in="" Raleigh.="" "With="" modern="" designs,="" thoughtful="" personalization="" options,="" and="" unmatched="" convenience,="" Everstead="" will="" offer="" the="" best="" of="" refined="" living="" in="" Wake="" />





Residents of Everstead will enjoy the convenience of effortless living with included lawn care and access to an exclusive community park. The community is situated minutes from top-rated Wake County Public Schools, outdoor recreation, and premier shopping and dining in downtown Cary and Apex. Its prime location also offers convenient proximity to Research Triangle Park, making it ideal for commuting professionals seeking a blend of luxury and accessibility.