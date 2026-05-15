CM Mohan Yadav Hails Bhojshala Verdict As Triumph For Cultural Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday welcomed the landmark verdict delivered by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the historic Bhojshala complex in Dhar.

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court redefined the legal status of the Bhojshala complex by ruling that the site is a temple and that the Hindu community possesses an inherent right to worship there which was never lost to history.

In a significant judgment delivered on Friday, the division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi set aside decades of administrative compromises surrounding the disputed site.

Expressing his views through a statement issued on his official social media handle, the Chief Minister described the judicial recognition of the site as a protected monument and a place of worship for Maa Vagdevi as a significant moment for the nation's cultural heritage, faith and history.

He emphasised that the judgment honours the long-standing sentiments of devotees and clarifies the historical identity of the structure.

The Chief Minister noted that under the continued protection and management of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the dignity and heritage value of Bhojshala would be further reinforced.

He said the court's decision to safeguard the rights of devotees to offer regular worship was an important step towards upholding religious freedom and historical truth.

The Chief Minister further remarked that the clarity provided by the court ensures that the spiritual and cultural essence of the site is preserved for future generations while remaining under the professional oversight of central archaeological authorities.

A particularly significant point in the Chief Minister's reaction was his support for the court's directive regarding the repatriation of the idol of Goddess Vagdevi, which is currently housed in the United Kingdom.

CM Yadav described the call for the Union Government to bring the idol back to India as a welcome and necessary step.

He pledged that the Madhya Pradesh government would make all necessary efforts and extend full cooperation to ensure the return of the culturally significant idol to its original home in Dhar.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the culture of Madhya Pradesh has always been a beacon of social harmony, brotherhood and equal respect for all religions.

He stated that the state government holds the court's verdict in the highest regard and remains committed to strengthening cultural pride and social cohesion.

He also assured the public that the government would ensure all necessary arrangements are made for the effective and peaceful implementation of the judicial order.

The Chief Minister said the management of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would help uphold the sanctity of the site and protect the rights of devotees to offer worship.

Under the protection and management of the ASI, the dignity of Bhojshala would be further reinforced and the rights of devotees to perform worship would be safeguarded, a statement said.

Reiterating the state's commitment to communal harmony, Yadav said:“Our culture has always been a beacon of Sarva Dharma Sambhav (equal respect for all religions), social harmony and brotherhood. We hold the court's verdict in the highest regard and remain committed to further strengthening harmony, cultural pride and social cohesion within the state.”