403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DRC Confirms Fresh Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak
(MENAFN) Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a fresh Ebola virus disease outbreak, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced Friday, raising alarm over the potential for rapid regional spread.
"As of the latest update, about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases," Africa CDC said in a statement.
Suspected infections have additionally been recorded in Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, the agency noted.
Africa CDC flagged serious concerns over the risk of further escalation, citing heavy population movement, deteriorating security conditions in affected zones, gaps in contact tracing, and the close geographical proximity of outbreak areas to both Uganda and South Sudan.
"We are working with DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and partners to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response, and to help contain the outbreak as quickly as possible," said Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC.
The agency urged the public to adhere strictly to health guidelines — reporting symptoms without delay, avoiding direct contact with suspected cases, and cooperating fully with frontline response teams.
An emergency high-level coordination meeting was convened Friday, bringing together health officials from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, alongside key international partners including the World Health Organization.
Ebola is a severe and frequently fatal hemorrhagic illness transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, contaminated materials, or those who have died from the disease.
The outbreak marks a renewed crisis for Congo, which only last year declared the end of a separate Ebola outbreak in Kasai Province.
"As of the latest update, about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases," Africa CDC said in a statement.
Suspected infections have additionally been recorded in Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, the agency noted.
Africa CDC flagged serious concerns over the risk of further escalation, citing heavy population movement, deteriorating security conditions in affected zones, gaps in contact tracing, and the close geographical proximity of outbreak areas to both Uganda and South Sudan.
"We are working with DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and partners to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response, and to help contain the outbreak as quickly as possible," said Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC.
The agency urged the public to adhere strictly to health guidelines — reporting symptoms without delay, avoiding direct contact with suspected cases, and cooperating fully with frontline response teams.
An emergency high-level coordination meeting was convened Friday, bringing together health officials from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, alongside key international partners including the World Health Organization.
Ebola is a severe and frequently fatal hemorrhagic illness transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, contaminated materials, or those who have died from the disease.
The outbreak marks a renewed crisis for Congo, which only last year declared the end of a separate Ebola outbreak in Kasai Province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment