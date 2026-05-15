Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size To Worth USD 2.05 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is projected to grow from USD 40.08 Million in 2025 to USD 117.14 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.68%. The U.S. DAS Market is set to grow owing to rising investments in pipeline integrity, infrastructure safety, and national security surveillance systems. The booming shale oil & gas industry, coupled with ongoing initiatives for upgrading pipelines, will result in extensive adoption of DAS in energy transport corridors. Furthermore, there will be more use of fiber optic sensors in railway monitoring applications as well as for border security purposes. Austin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size was valued at USD 769 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.37% during 2026–2035.” Rising Critical Infrastructure Monitoring Needs are Driving Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Growth Globally The Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) market is fueled by the demand for constant and real-time monitoring of various critical infrastructure facilities including pipelines, railways, tunnels, and borders. With governments and industrial organizations focusing more on early warning systems that help detect leaks, unauthorized intrusions, ground shifts, and other mechanical stresses in advance, safety standards have seen an overall improvement in critical infrastructure facilities. Increased investment in oil and gas pipeline systems, along with smart transportations solutions, has also contributed towards growth in the DAS market space. Get a Sample Report of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Halliburton Company (Sensor Solutions)

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Baker Hughes Company

Silixa Ltd.

OptaSense Ltd. (QinetiQ Group)

Fotech Solutions Ltd. (BP Ventures)

Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.

Omnisens SA

AP Sensing GmbH

Bandweaver Technologies Ltd.

Ziebel AS

NKT Photonics A/S

Luna Innovations Inc.

OFS Fitel LLC (Furukawa Electric)

Sensuron LLC

Weatherford International plc

Hifi Engineering Inc.

Brugg Cables AG

Viper Innovations Ltd. Arrowtec Technologies Ltd. Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 769 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 2.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.37% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Fiber Type (Single-Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber)

. By Vertical (Oil & Gas, Transportation, Security & Surveillance, Power & Utility, Industrial, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Fiber Type

Under Fiber Type segmentation, the Single Mode Fiber category occupied the major market share position in 2025 accounting for 67.3%, due to the excellent sensing capabilities at longer distances and minimal signal attenuation. However, the Multimode Fiber category is projected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to its low-cost characteristics and suitability for short distance operations such as industrial, campus, and urban infrastructure monitoring.

By Vertical

The Oil & Gas industry accounted for the major market share position of 27.8%, owing to the presence of extensive pipeline infrastructures and continuous need for integrity monitoring of the pipelines during exploration, transport, and delivery of oil products. The transportation industry sector is projected to be the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period driven by railway track monitoring whose applications detecting rail fractures.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America was leading the pack in the DAS market by having a market share of 31.7%, owing to its established pipeline network infrastructure, its strong defense and border security initiatives, and the widespread adoption of fiber optic sensors in its energy and transport sectors. The DAS demand from operators in North America who need constant monitoring for environmentally sensitive routes regulated by Canadian pipeline regulations.

The Europe Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is estimated to be USD 214 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 551 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.92% during 2026–2035. Growth is Driven by rising pipeline monitoring requirements, railway infrastructure safety systems, and AI-enabled critical infrastructure surveillance.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate, owing to large-scale expansions in pipeline projects in China and India, extensive use of high-speed rail tracks, and the rapid development of smart infrastructures. The large-scale railway and pipeline monitoring infrastructures in China make it one of the largest DAS application markets. India's National Pipeline Grid project for gas pipelines along with the investments in railway networks make two separate demands for oil & gas and transport DAS market in India.

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Recent Developments:



2025: Silixa launched its CARINA Sensing System next-generation DAS interrogator with 60km sensing range at 1-meter spatial resolution double the sensing distance of its previous generation enabling single-instrument coverage of pipeline segments that previously required multiple interrogator installations with associated fiber splicing and power infrastructure costs at each unit location. 2025: Network Rail (UK) expanded its DAS deployment to cover 12,000 route kilometers of the UK rail network the world's largest single national railway DAS monitoring program by route coverage using dark fiber within Network Rail's existing telecommunications infrastructure, completing deployment at 65% lower cost than comparable greenfield fiber installation scenarios.

Exclusive Sections of the Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market Report (The USPs):



REAL-TIME INFRASTRUCTURE MONITORING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate continuous acoustic sensing applications across pipelines, railways, and critical infrastructure. networks.

AI-BASED ACOUSTIC EVENT CLASSIFICATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand how machine learning is improving detection accuracy for leaks, intrusions, and structural anomalies.

PIPELINE INTEGRITY & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SURVEILLANCE TRACKER – helps you assess DAS adoption across oil & gas transportation and distribution systems.

RAILWAY & TRANSPORTATION SAFETY MONITORING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate growth in railway track monitoring, derailment prevention, and vibration detection systems.

BOREHOLE & SUBSURFACE SEISMIC SENSING INSIGHTS – helps you analyze DAS applications in geophysical exploration, reservoir monitoring, and deep subsurface diagnostics. CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY & BORDER MONITORING OUTLOOK – helps you understand DAS deployment in national security, perimeter protection, and strategic infrastructure defense systems.

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