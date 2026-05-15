Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For April 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.4033 at the end of April 2026 (0.4022 as of 31 March 2026). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund increased to EUR 91.4 million (EUR 91.1 million as of 31 March 2026).

In April 2026, the Fund generated consolidated net rental income of EUR 0.9 million (EUR 1.1 million in March 2026). The decline was primarily driven by a one-off EUR 170 thousand bad debt allowance, reflecting a more conservative provisioning approach for tenants with solvency issues and long-overdue receivables.

At the end of April 2026, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 10.0 million (31 March 2026: EUR 9.8 million) of which EUR 4.0 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements.

As of 30 April 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 222.1 million (31 March 2026: EUR 222.0 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,

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