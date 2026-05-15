'What Have You Done For Punjab?': PBKS Pacer Arshdeep Singh Slams Fan Over 'Insult' Remark

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has been embroiled in yet another controversy after responding sharply to a supporter who criticised the team's performance during their ongoing five-match losing streak in IPL 2026.

Arshdeep has been in the news for all the wrong reasons amid the ongoing IPL 2026. Earlier, the left-arm pacer landed in hot water for allegedly making a 'racist remark' on the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma, calling him 'Andhere' (Dark one) and mockingly asking him if he had applied sunscreen.

Additionally, Arshdeep Singh's vlogging for his YouTube channel during the Punjab Kings' campaign has come under scrutiny after his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal was allegedly captured vaping on a flight during the journey from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad in one of his videos.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Chawla blames PBKS's overseas bowlers for team struggles

Arshdeep Singh Slams Fan over Name Change Remark

Despite the controversy around his off-field conduct, Arshdeep Singh chose to engage directly with critics rather than staying silent. Recently, a fan on Snapchat expressed their disappointment over the Punjab Kings' five-match losing streak, urging them to remove 'Punjab' from their name to avoid bringing further 'insult' to the state's reputation.

“Please remove Punjab from the IPL. Why are you insulting us, my friend?” a fan commented on Arshdeep's Snapchat account.

Arshdeep, as usual, refused to take the criticism lying down and fired back with a stinging remark that has gone viral on social media.

“What have you done for Punjab that you felt embarrassed, Singh saab? People who still ask their family money for chips and cold drink are now advising me on whether to keep the name or not?” the PBKS pacer replied.

Fan - Please remove Punjab from the IPL, why are you insulting us, my friend - What you've done for Punjab that you felt embarrassed? people who ask their family money for chips and cold drink are giving advice on whether to keep the name or not? twitter/3xdvq0IwvQ

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2026

Arshdeep Singh, who is representing the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) for the 8th consecutive IPL season, has been the backbone of the franchise's bowling attack since his debut in 2019. Despite being the PBKS' leading wicket-taker over the years, his relationship with the fanbase has reached a boiling point during this difficult 2026 campaign.

In IPL 2026, Arshdeep has picked 13 wickets at an average of 34.30 and an economy rate of 9.69 in 12 matches.

PBKS Endure Mid-Season Collapse

Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who led the Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish in the last IPL season, the team appeared to be the favourites early on this year by remaining unbeaten for seven consecutive matches, including six wins on the trot and one no result, and immediately grabbed the top spot on the points.

However, the script has not only changed dramatically but also seen the team struggle to maintain the consistency that made them early favourites. In the next five matches, the two-time finalists surprisingly failed to win a single game, leaving the Shreyas Iyer-led side's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs in jeopardy.

The Punjab Kings' last victory was against the Delhi Capitals on April 25, and since then, they have remained stagnant on 13 points, watching helplessly as the chasing pack closes the gap. The PBKS are currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining two matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants to secure a playoff berth.

Otherwise, the Shreyas Iyer-led team will be forced to rely on favourable results from other fixtures and a superior Net Run Rate to keep their championship dreams alive.

Also Read: IPL 2026: JioStar hits record 1.1B reach amid thrilling playoff race