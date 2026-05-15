Kanye West's India Gig Cancelled Owing To Security Reasons

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West's India gig has been cancelled owing to security concerns raised by the Government of India.

On Friday, the organizers of the gig took to their Instagram, and shared a note in which they notified the rapper's followers about the cancellation of the performance.

They wrote,“We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye live in India, scheduled for May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially cancelled following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to become one of the largest live productions ever attempted in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remains the highest priority”.

They further mentioned,“We fully respect and are cooperating with the guidance issued by the authorities during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter, who stood with us and contributed to this moment. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders, who purchased through the official ticketing partner, district. @districtupdates We are currently working with the artist's team to secure a new date and venue, and will share further updates through official channels”.

Earlier, the Rapper had pushed his show in New Delhi to May, 2026. At the time, he shared the update with his followers on social media. The rapper shared that the show has been pushed owing to the rising geo-political and regional tensions. He also informed that the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

He wrote,“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to May 23, 2026”.

“The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”, he added.