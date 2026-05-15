ASUS Announces Canadian Availability Of Proart PZ14, Its Most Powerful Creator Tablet Yet

KEY POINTS



Most powerful ASUS creator tablet: 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite CPU, up to 80 TOPS NPU delivers smooth, AI-driven performance for limitless creativity

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen: Truly immersive viewing with up to 1000-nit brightness, 144Hz VRR refresh rate, anti-reflective, eye-care features

Create anywhere: Bluetooth® keyboard and stand cover for versatile use, with a 9mm slim, 790g light design, IP52 rating, and MIL-STD-810H durability testing Unlocking ideas with AI-powered apps: StoryCube, MuseTree and ProArt Creator Hub simplify workflows, asset organization and creative inspiration

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced ProArt PZ14, a 14-inch tablet that's our most powerful creator tablet ever. Crafted from CNC-machined aluminum in a striking Nano Black finish with Smudge-Free technology for a cleaner and more premium look, its ultralight 0.79 kg, 9mm-thin unibody chassis offers both portability and military-grade durability. ProArt PZ14 is designed for creators who require mobility, AI acceleration, and precision visual tools in a lightweight and tough form factor.

Powered by the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with an 80 TOPS NPU, along with a Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU for smooth creativity, ProArt PZ14 combines all-day battery life and high performance with a slim and lightweight chassis engineered for work in studios, field locations, and hybrid production environments.

Visuals are enhanced by the latest ASUS Lumina Pro OLED 144Hz, up to 1000-nit HDR touchscreen, which supports stylus for precise and ergonomic input alongside the detachable Bluetooth® keyboard. The latest Copilot features and ASUS-exclusive AI-powered StoryCube, MuseTree and ProArt Creator Hub creator apps ensure smooth creative workflows.

Featuring extensive I/O ports, including two 40Gbps USB4® ports for fast charging and external displays, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader for super-quick transfers, ProArt PZ14 also has ultrafast WiFi 7 for seamless connectivity anywhere. Tested to exceed the stringent MIL-STD-810H US durability standard, ProArt PZ14 is the ideal choice for professional-grade production in both studio and field environments.

The most powerful ASUS creator tablet

ProArt PZ14 features the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with an up to 80 TOPS NPU, enabling creative workloads powered by on-device AI. The architecture supports concurrent AI-enhanced tasks with reduced latency, allowing complex editing, enhancement, and multitasking operations to run efficiently without relying on external compute resources.

The processor's integrated Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU is designed for continuous intelligent processing, delivering responsiveness across creative applications such as image enhancement, audio clean-up, generative assistance, and accelerated workflow automation. This foundation supports an all-day production cycle through advanced power management and efficient thermal design.

With its Qualcomm AdrenoTM GPU, ProArt PZ14 delivers smooth graphics, vibrant visuals, and efficient performance for mobile design, video editing, and creative applications.

Configurations include up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to a 1TB PCIe® SSD storage, enabling rapid access to large media libraries and project files. A 75Wh battery supports extended mobile use, and 0dB cooling technology allows silent operation during low-intensity workloads while maintaining low noise even at higher loads. Collectively, these components position ProArt PZ14 as a detachable device capable of desktop-class creative performance in portable settings.

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display

For visual excellence, ProArt PZ14 integrates a 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen that offers a 100% DCI-P3 gamut, 1.07-billion-color output, and Delta E <1 color accuracy. It's Pantone® Validated to ensure fidelity for color-critical work. This ensures true-to-life color reproduction, so your work stays consistent from concept to final output across screens, prints, and platforms.

The 243 PPI panel has up to 1000 nits HDR peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and certifications including VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision®. The 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) and 0.2 ms response time support motion-intensive workflows such as animation, video editing, and interactive content review. This delivers consistently smooth, clear visuals in any lighting, letting creators review motion-heavy content with confidence from outdoor work sessions to studio environments.

To enhance visual comfort, the display employs an anti-reflection coating that reduces glare by 65% and increases ambient contrast by 3.5X. Additional eye-care protections include adaptive brightness and color adjustments, and a reduction of harmful blue light by approximately 70%, supported by TÜV Rheinland certification. This improves visibility in any environment while reducing eye strain, allowing creators to stay focused and comfortable through extended creative sessions.

This display environment provides a platform suited to professional color work and motion content, while maintaining clarity and visibility across varied lighting conditions.

Versatile accessories for flexible creativity and diverse usage modes

Flexibility is key to ProArt PZ14's design. The Bluetooth keyboard and the magnetic stand cover are designed for adaptable creative scenarios. The ProArt PZ14 includes a housing on its cover for the optional ASUS Pen 3.0, which supports the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 2.6, with 4096 pressure levels, tilt recognition, and palm-rejection for natural drawing and writing. It also features haptic feedback and brush-sound feedback, which simulate a real pen-on-paper feel. Its magnetic wireless charging system keeps the pen ready for use and provides secure portability.

The detachable Bluetooth keyboard features a stable typing angle, durable glass-fiber construction, and a smudge-resistant leather finish. Its wireless design enables flexible positioning, and the stand cover provides additional stability during sketching, typing, or content review. When combined, these accessories allow ProArt PZ14 to shift seamlessly between tablet, laptop, and portrait modes to match diverse creative tasks. This modularity supports work ranging from digital illustration to field note-taking and studio editing, while maintaining portability and protection during transport.

Unlocking ideas with AI-powered apps

ProArt PZ14 is a Copilot+ PC with a suite of ASUS-exclusive AI tools, including StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub, designed to streamline ideation, asset management, and creative exploration.

StoryCube uses AI to manage digital assets, automatically categorizing, tagging, and sorting images, videos, and audio files. It can connect with cloud-based sources, including GoPro Cloud, to organize large media libraries and apply scene-based classification or GPS-linked metadata. This reduces manual preparation time and accelerates the transition from capture to edit.

MuseTree provides AI-powered visual generation for rapid concept development, enabling creators to transform textual prompts into visuals without requiring complex instructions. All processing occurs locally through the device's NPU, maintaining functionality without network dependence. MuseTree also manages generated content for later retrieval and organization.

These tools, combined with ProArt Creator Hub's system monitoring and personalization controls, form an integrated AI workflow that enables smoother creative progression from initial idea development to asset finalization.

Slim, durable, and ready for any environment

With a CNC-machined aluminum unibody chassis weighing just 0.79kg and measuring only 9mm in thickness, ProArt PZ14 is designed for creators who need to work anywhere. The striking Nano Black finish with Smudge-Free technology gives it a cleaner and more premium look, and to ensure portability and military-grade durability the chassis meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards and carries an IP52 rating against dust and water ingress. These protections enable reliable performance in outdoor, travel, and on-site production contexts.

The device includes an 8MP IR front camera and 13MP rear camera for content capture or communication workflows. Connectivity is supported by two USB4® Type-C ports, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and WiFi 7, enabling high-speed transfers and external display connections.

This combination of ruggedness, lightweight construction, and versatile hardware reinforces ProArt PZ14's capability as a mobile creative platform.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ProArt PZ14 is now available for pre-order on the ASUS Store for C$3,399 MSRP1, with shipping expected starting May 19, 2026. Availability will follow shortly at Best Buy.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 2

ASUS ProArt PZ14 (HT7407)

Model Number HT7407NA-BS91T-CB Part Number 90NB1861-M002X0 Color Nano Black Material Aluminum

CPU Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core)

53MB Cache, Single-core Boost Frequency 4.7GHz, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads, Memory Bandwidth 152GB/s NPU Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU up to 80 TOPS Graphics Qualcomm® AdrenoTM Graphics Display 14" ,="" 16:10,="" 3K="" (2800="" x="" 1800)="" ASUS="" Lumina="" Pro="" OLED="" />

100% DCI-P3 color gamut; Delta E <1, 144 Hz refresh rate with VRR technology, 1.07 billion colors; Pantone® Validated; 243 PPI; up to 1,000 nits HDR peak brightness; 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio; VESA DisplayHDRTM 1000 & VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 1000 certified; 0.2 ms response time; anti-reflection coating reduces 65% light reflection & 3.5x ACR enhancement; adaptive brightness & color; 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified. Operating system Windows 11 Home Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X memory Storage 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD

1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4x4 Connectivity WiFi (Triple band) 2*2

Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Camera 8MP IR Front Camera

13.0M Ultra HD (4K) rear-facing camera I/O ports 2 x USB4® support display / power delivery

1 x SD Express 7.0 Card reader Keyboard & Touchpad Detachable Bluetooth® keyboard, 1.7 mm key-travel, touchpad, with Copilot key Audio Smart Amp Technology

Built-in Dual Super-linear speakers

Built-in array microphone

AI Noise Cancelation Technology Battery 75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 31.96 x 20.64 x 0.90 ~ 0.90 cm (12.58" x 8.13" x 0.35" ~ 0.35") Weight 0.79 kg (1.74 lbs) Subscription offers 3 6-Month GoPro Premium+ Subscription

3-Month Membership of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps, Individual. Included in the box Stand

Bluetooth keyboard Availability ASUS Store

Coming to Best Buy MSRP 4 C$3,399

NOTES TO EDITORS ProArt PZ14 Product Page: ASUS ProArt PZ14 ASUS Store: ASUS Pen 3.0 Product Page: ASUS StoryCube: ASUS ProArt Creator Hub: ASUS MuseTree: ASUS Military Grade Durability: ASUS Lumina Pro OLED: Copilot+ PC: ASUS Homepage: ASUS Pressroom: ASUS Global Facebook: ASUS Global X (Twitter): About ASUS ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us. 1 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

3 The redemption duration is from September 15, 2021 to August 31, 2026.

4 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...



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