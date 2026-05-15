Veeam Previews New Release Of Veeam Data Platform At Veeamon New York City, Further Advancing Unified Data Trust

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Veeam Data Platform v13.1 advances secure-by-design data resilience with more than 70 new features and enhancements, and extends management with a new DataAI Resilience Module in the Veeam DataAI Command Platform

DUBAI, UAE, – May, 2026: Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today unveiled an exclusive preview of its latest platform innovations at VeeamON 2026 in New York City: Veeam Data Platform v13.1, and a new DataAI Resilience Module in the Veeam DataAI Command Platform. Veeam Data Platform v13.1 advances modernization and data resilience with portable protection across more hypervisors, stronger identity recovery, enhanced security protections, and additional capabilities to be shared closer to general availability. This compliments Veeam's coverage for dark sites and sovereign environments with a hybrid SaaS solution that extends on-premises Veeam Data Platform environments to the cloud through the Veeam DataAI Command Platform to manage data protection and recovery.

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, existing data resilience and security tools often operate in silos, leaving gaps in visibility, governance, and recoverability. Veeam's vision for unified data resilience brings every workload, and every location together under one umbrella to address that issue at scale. Veeam Data Platform v13.1 and the DataAI Resilience Module through the Veeam DataAI Command Platform are designed to help organizations protect, govern, and recover data confidently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while safely operationalizing AI at scale.

“In a world defined by relentless ransomware, rapid infrastructure transformation, and accelerating AI innovation, ensuring your data is resilient has never been more challenging,” said Rehan Jalil, President, Products and Technology at Veeam.“Fragmented data tools from security to governance and operations reduce visibility, add overhead, and leave unseen gaps. With Veeam Data Platform v13.1 and our DataAI Resilience Module in the DataAI Command Platform, we're making resilience operations more powerful and intelligent so organizations can recover clean and fast and keep trusted data ready for the AI-powered future.”

Veeam is sharing an exclusive sneak peek of Veeam Data Platform v13.1 today. This release includes more than 70 new capabilities and features, advancing data resilience with deeper security, built-in malware detection, and faster recovery across the platform.

Modernization and transformation with portability across unlimited hypervisors. Wherever your modernization takes you, Veeam has you covered without complex re-platforming (OpenShift Virtualization spotlight). Identity resilience: Active Directory Forest Recovery. Cybersecurity enhancements and security ecosystem reinforcement; post-quantum cryptography. Smarter resilience economics: NAS archive, lower-cost long-term retention, reduced storage rates. Expanded threat detection: Scanning will cover AWS, Azure, NAS, and M365, along with faster AD forest recovery and support for Hybrid FIPS and post-quantum encryption.

New innovations include:

The DataAI Resilience Module is the first step towards a single experience across all of Veeam's offerings. Over time, this will allow Veeam customers to quickly unlock intelligence and agentic capabilities on Veeam's DataAI Command Platform, powered by their DataAI Command Graph to help operators accelerate their operations.

Single pane of glass: Centralized visibility into data resilience, posture, operational health, and readiness. Global Search and Inventory – Protect or Recover Anything, Instantly: Quickly answer“is workload X protected?” and take action – from since-file recovery to full-site recovery or a clean room. Reduced operational friction: Simplified workflows for Day 2 operations (on-going management and monitoring). Lower misconfiguration risk: More consistent ongoing configuration. AI Agents Built In: Use natural language commands for real-time log troubleshooting, automated ticket management, and predictive capacity planning, so your backup environment never falls behind.

Key capabilities include:

Trusted by more than 550,000 customers globally, Veeam Data Platform helps organizations protect, secure, and recover data across physical, virtual, and cloud environments with AI-driven ransomware resilience. With the DataAI Resilience Module, those same capabilities are brought together in a unified management experience that reduces tool sprawl and makes it easier to operate data resilience at scale. Together, Veeam Data Platform v13.1 and the new DataAI Resilience Module on the Veeam DataAI Command Platform will simplify operations for large, distributed enterprises, support multi-team and multi-region environments with compliance requirements, and establish a unified foundation that can extend over time with additional intelligence, automation, and assessment-driven improvements.

Availability:Veeam Data Platform v13.1 and the DataAI Resilience Module will be generally available in early Q3 2026 through Veeam's global network of authorized partners, resellers, and distributors.

About Veeam Software:

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running.