Andrés Jonathan Guízar Dena

Researcher and PhD student | BIM Modeler and Building Energy Design and Management Specialist, Universidad de Navarra

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Architect graduated from ITESM (Mexico), with academic training focused on architectural design, energy analysis, and environmental management of buildings. I have professional experience in architectural firms and construction companies working on both public and private projects, where I developed skills in producing technical documentation, plans, renders, site records, and construction details, as well as direct client interaction.

In the academic field, I have taught at both public and private universities, covering topics such as architectural design and building energy efficiency-areas in which I have specialized throughout my career. I consider myself a proactive professional, always ready to take on new challenges and adapt to changing environments.

I am currently working as a researcher while pursuing a PhD focused on the characterization of construction materials' properties, aiming to enhance their performance in advanced energy simulation contexts. Since 2024, I have been part of the European project ExploitInnoMat (2024–2026), where I contribute as a researcher and BIM object developer for the project's pilot lines. I am also specializing as a BIM expert, with an emphasis on integrating digital models with energy evaluation platforms.

I have published academic articles in journals such as MDPI and Elsevier, and have experience in training and team management in both national and international settings.



2023–present Associate research scientist, Universidad de Navarra

2022–2022 Professor, Universidad Mondrágon México 2017–2018 Professor, Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro



2020 Universidad de Navarra, Máster en Diseño y Gestión Ambiental de Edificios. 2013 Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Arquitecto



2024 Energy and Buildings, Optimization testing for the modeling and characterization of three-dimensional elements to enhance interoperability from building information modeling (BIM) to building energy modeling (BEM) 2021 Sustainability, Building Energy Model for Mexican Energy Standard Verification Using Physics-Based Open Studio SGSAVE Software Simulation

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