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'Kharibulbul' Festival Has Cultural And Profound Historical Significance People's Artist

'Kharibulbul' Festival Has Cultural And Profound Historical Significance People's Artist


2026-05-15 07:34:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. The "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in Shusha has not only cultural but also profound historical significance for the entire Azerbaijani people, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tunzala Aghayeva told Trend.

"The 'Kharibulbul' Festival today is a symbol of the return of cultural memory, spiritual unity, and historical justice. Shusha has always been the heart of Azerbaijani music, art, and poetry, and holding such a large-scale international festival here has special meaning," the singer noted.

According to Aghayeva, the festival's atmosphere unites artists from different generations and countries around shared cultural and cosmopolitan values.

"When music is heard again in this land, it speaks of life, of creation, and of the future. The connection between history, art, and the national spirit is especially felt here," the People's Artist emphasized.

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