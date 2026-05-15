Ajman Hosts The 3Rd Edition Of The Electronic Games Championship With 823 Participants

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates, May, 2026: The third edition of the Ajman Electronic Games Championship, organised by Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, kicked off at the Ajman Youth Hub from 14 to 17 May, 2026, in the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Al Hashmi, Director General of the Department, as part of ongoing efforts to deliver modern events that align with the interests of the young generation, and elevates the Emirate's position as an attractive destination for sports and entertainment tourism, while enriching the quality of life, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

The tournament's organising committee has allocated cash prizes exceeding 100,000 dirhams, with the aim of fostering a spirit of positive competition among participants and encouraging young talent to develop their skills in the gaming and esports sector, promoting a culture of innovation and digital creativity among young people.

The tournament began with an open day for all players across various games, while the second day will witness the 'TEKKEN' and 'Street Fighter' qualifiers, followed on the third day by the 'FC 26' qualifiers. The tournament will conclude on 17 May, with the semi-final and final matches across all competitions, and the crowning of winners at 8:30 pm.

This edition features 823 male and female participants competing across four main games including: FC 26, TEKKEN, Street Fighter, and Assetto Corsa, along with a diverse range of interactive activities and games, including arcade games as well as virtual reality experiences.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Al Hashmi, Director General of Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, affirmed that the Ajman Electronic Games Championship represents an integrated platform that combines entertainment, innovation and the creation of modern experiences. It reflects the Ajman government's direction towards investing in the creative and digital sectors that have become a major part of the future of tourism and the knowledge economy.

His Excellency said:“Through this tournament, we aim to provide a professional competitive environment that embraces young talent and gives them space to showcase their abilities, cementing Ajman's position as a regional centre for youth events and esports. He pointed out that the department will continue to develop a quality agenda of events aligned with global transformation that enhance tourism and cultural activity, and attract new categories of visitors, supporting its vision of building a renewed and sustainable tourism experience.

The tournament is held with the support of the Emirates Esports Federation, the Private Education Affairs Office in Ajman, the Federal Youth Authority, Ajman Youth Hub, the 'Year of the Family' initiative, and the Zayed Knights Volunteer Team. It is sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity as the official sponsor, Eyoon Business Intelligent Systems, Endurance Sports Services, Laser Man, Z Game, and Red Bull, reflecting the integrated roles of the public and private sectors in advocating youth-centric events and promoting esports in the emirate.