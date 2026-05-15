CMPDI, MECL Ink Pact To Boost Mineral Exploration​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) to facilitate cooperation between the two premier exploration agencies aimed at enhancing coal and mineral exploration for energy and non-energy minerals, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Coal on Friday.​

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed at a review meeting held by Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey in Ranchi, aims to enhance the national inventory of coal and other minerals and facilitate the development of new mines in the country, the statement said.​

This collaboration between the two agencies is a step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat by supporting India's mineral wealth and strengthening self-reliance in the mineral sector.​

During the review, the performance of CMPDI in various areas of operations, such as exploration, report preparation, capital expenditure, research and development projects, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and solar projects during 2025-26, was presented along with targets for 2026-27.​

The minister appreciated CMPDI's performance and emphasised the importance of clean coal technologies and the strategic exploration of critical minerals, both essential to the nation's future energy and economic security.​

The CMPDI management was instructed to simplify procurement processes, enhance transparency, and expand market outreach to prevent project delays and increase bidder participation.​

The minister highlighted the need to transform mine closure activities into sustainable socio-economic opportunities for local communities by promoting the cultivation of fox nuts (makhana) and fisheries in these reclaimed areas, in line with the Government's "One District, One Product" initiative.​

This visionary approach aims to convert abandoned mining sites into productive agricultural and aquacultural assets, ensuring long-term, sustainable economic support for local people.​

The review meeting was attended by Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, CMPDI; Nilendu Kumar Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Central Coalfields Limited; and I. D. Narayan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MECL.​

Technical directors of CMPDI, along with senior officials from CMPDI, Central Coalfields Limited and MECL, were also present at the meeting.​